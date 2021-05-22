Eurovision 2021: Italy wins song contest as UK finishes with no points

Italy's Maneskin pose for pictures on stage with the trophy after winning the final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, at the Ahoy convention centre in Rotterdam

They are the first group to win the competition since 2006.

The UK’s hopeful James Newman scored zero points from the jury vote and from the public vote, the only entry to do so poorly.

He took the defeat in good humour, drinking a beer and standing up to applause from the live audience in the arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands,.

Newman, who is the older brother of pop star John Newman, had hoped to win over viewers with his rendition of upbeat track Embers, which was inspired by the end of lockdown.

He performed in front of a crowd of 3,500 fans at the Ahoy arena.

The UK is no stranger to the bottom of the Eurovision leaderboard and came in last place in 2019 with Michael Rice’s Bigger Than Us.

Famous fans of the contest were quick to send Newman their support.

Great British Bake Off star Matt Lucas tweeted: “We love you James Newman.”

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker wrote: “Wowsers #NilPoints

“Well done James Newman for laughing it off.

“Only way to respond to a spectacular Europe-wide boot in the bits.”

Singer Tom Grennan wrote: “JAMES NEWMAN IS A TOP LAD.”

Drag Race star Michelle Visage said: “I am sending this tweet to James Newman and James only. You were INCREDIBLE.”