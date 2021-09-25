Watch: Pro-independence supporters march through Edinburgh

Supporters of pro-independence group All Under One Banner (AOUB) set off from the grounds of the Royal Commonwealth Pool and made their way to Holyrood this afternoon.

Pictures show a crowd of marchers leaving the pool area, with many saltires on display.

The All Under One Banner march started at the Royal Commonwealth Pool. PIC: Contributed.

The route was changed after Edinburgh City Council rejected proposals for the procession to leave from Calton Hill.

The council said a required Temporary Traffic Regulation Order needed a minimum eight weeks to process.

Campaigners claimed the decision was an “attack on the independence movement,” according to reports.

Police Scotland said no figure was available for the number of people attending the march.

The march made its way to Holyrood. PIC: Contributed.

