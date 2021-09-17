The day will see a huge range of events held by 110 Yes groups all over the country to signal the start of the organisation’s Autumn for Indy action,

Throughout the day activists will distribute up to 500,000 leaflets, 50,000 Open Minds newspapers and have also been supplied with more than 100,000 badges, car stickers, mugs, postcards and copies of Scotland the Brief books.

That massive effort involves 11 distribution hubs, 14 volunteer drivers and eight volunteer packers, as well as the members of the 110 participating Yes groups themselves.

Believe in Scotland is this weekend kickstarting the grass roots campaign for Scottish independence.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently confirmed her intention to hold a second independence vote by the end of 2023 – although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems unlikely to agree to such a ballot.

Ms Sturgeon has insisted she has an “undeniable” mandate for a second Scottish independence referendum after the Scottish Government struck a “ground-breaking” power-sharing deal with the Greens.

Throughout Saturday’s Day of Action, Believe in Scotland’s key message is that an independent Scotland’s economy will thrive.

It is calling for the basic state pension to be raised to £200 a week to combat pensioner poverty just as the UK government has announced it will cut the value of pensions, breaking its manifesto pledge to maintain the triple lock.

Believe in Scotland founder Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp said: “The UK has the worst pension in the developed world, not because we can’t afford to pay more but because the Westminster government has taken the political decision not to do so.

“It prefers to deliberately keep pensions low in order to force wealthier people to buy private pensions and boost the city of London, thus creating widespread pensioner poverty for those unable to pay for private pensions.

“It great to see the Yes movement respond in such an unprecedented way to our Day of Action for Independence in order to send the clear message that Scotland has had enough of Westminster’ mismanagement. We need our independence if Scotland is to fulfil its amazing potential.”

