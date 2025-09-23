Former SNP minister Jamie Hepburn said he regretted the ‘lapse’.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An SNP MSP has apologised in the Holyrood chamber after being accused of assaulting former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Jamie Hepburn used a point of order to apologise to Mr Ross and “all colleagues” for his conduct last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hepburn resigned as parliamentary business minister on Friday after admitting he had fallen short of his own standards.

Jamie Hepburn speaks to the media after his clash with Conservative MSP Douglas Ross last week | PA

The clash occurred after Mr Ross had raised a seagull summit in Holyrood, holding up the final vote of the Scottish Government’s justice reforms legislation while victims were in the public gallery.

Mr Hepburn took issue with Mr Ross’s timing and the pair had a confrontation as they left the chamber. The former Scottish Tory leader claimed he was “physically assaulted and verbally abused” by the minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hepburn denied the allegation of assault, but said he had fallen short of his “personal code of practice”.

Speaking in Holyrood on Tuesday, he said: “I rise to refer to my conduct last week, which has precipitated me standing down from ministerial office. I have apologised directly to Mr Ross. I reiterate that apology now. I’ve apologised to the First Minister, and yesterday, of course, I apologised to you, Presiding Officer.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone | PA

“I think it is appropriate, though, that I also apologise to this chamber and to all colleagues. For those of us who love this institution, it is important that we all act in a manner that does not bring it into disrepute.”

Mr Hepburn said he regretted the “lapse”. Mr Ross could be seen applauding his statement in the chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone responded: “Thank you, Mr Hepburn. I note your remarks, and members know the responsibilities that are placed on all of us, and I expect all members to take those obligations under the code of conduct seriously both within and outwith the chamber.”

Mr Hepburn will be eligible for a “resettlement grant” following his time in government, the equivalent of three months’ salary, which parliamentary authorities have said amounts to £8,769.