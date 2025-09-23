Watch: Ex-SNP minister Jamie Hepburn apologises in Holyrood after seagull clash with Douglas Ross
An SNP MSP has apologised in the Holyrood chamber after being accused of assaulting former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.
Jamie Hepburn used a point of order to apologise to Mr Ross and “all colleagues” for his conduct last week.
Mr Hepburn resigned as parliamentary business minister on Friday after admitting he had fallen short of his own standards.
The clash occurred after Mr Ross had raised a seagull summit in Holyrood, holding up the final vote of the Scottish Government’s justice reforms legislation while victims were in the public gallery.
Mr Hepburn took issue with Mr Ross’s timing and the pair had a confrontation as they left the chamber. The former Scottish Tory leader claimed he was “physically assaulted and verbally abused” by the minister.
Mr Hepburn denied the allegation of assault, but said he had fallen short of his “personal code of practice”.
Speaking in Holyrood on Tuesday, he said: “I rise to refer to my conduct last week, which has precipitated me standing down from ministerial office. I have apologised directly to Mr Ross. I reiterate that apology now. I’ve apologised to the First Minister, and yesterday, of course, I apologised to you, Presiding Officer.
“I think it is appropriate, though, that I also apologise to this chamber and to all colleagues. For those of us who love this institution, it is important that we all act in a manner that does not bring it into disrepute.”
Mr Hepburn said he regretted the “lapse”. Mr Ross could be seen applauding his statement in the chamber.
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone responded: “Thank you, Mr Hepburn. I note your remarks, and members know the responsibilities that are placed on all of us, and I expect all members to take those obligations under the code of conduct seriously both within and outwith the chamber.”
Mr Hepburn will be eligible for a “resettlement grant” following his time in government, the equivalent of three months’ salary, which parliamentary authorities have said amounts to £8,769.
The First Minister’s official spokesman said it was a matter for Mr Hepburn whether he takes his ministerial ‘golden goodbye’.
