Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

The Scottish Labour leader will deliver a speech ahead of MSPs returning from recess.

Anas Sarwar will today vow to deliver a Labour government that stands with the majority of Scots — not the “noisy minority” that he claims holds the country back.

In a speech in Glasgow ahead of the Scottish Parliament returning this week, the Scottish Labour leader will claim the SNP government has “suffocated the ambitions of Scotland” by failing to confront those blocking progress in communities and institutions.

The speech - delivered eight months before the Holyrood elections - will outline Scottish Labour’s pledge and claim to side with Scotland’s ambitious majority across the country.

Mr Sarwar is expected to say: “We are a nation of innovators and inventors.

“We have world-leading universities, businesses striving to grow and workers with big ideas on how we make our economy and our public services flourish.

“But the simple fact is that the ambitions of the Scottish people are being suffocated by the SNP.

“The truth is that under the SNP, we now have a noisy minority holding back the progress the hard-working majority of Scots want.

“We all know how deep this opposition to innovation and to change has seeped into our society and institutions and too often public officials turn a blind eye as this noisy minority makes life more difficult for Scotland’s majority.

“So that is my promise - a Labour government I lead will champion Scotland’s ambitious majority.

“That means change is coming for the council officials who throw out planning applications that promise investment because it looks too much like hard work.

“To the health board bosses who cover up deadly infections and would rather spend money on spin doctors instead of actual doctors.

“To the NIMBYs that fight against the new houses we need to tackle the housing crisis.

“To the yobs who litter our streets, destroy our parks and disgrace our town centres and natural wonders.

“To the criminals and thugs whose antisocial behaviour wrecks our communities — a noisy few making life hell for the law-abiding many.

“A Scottish Labour government I lead will end the soft touch, turn the other way approach of the SNP.