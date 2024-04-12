The SNP is warning millions of Scots could be blocked from voting in the general election because of new voter ID laws.

When Scots go to the polls later this year, they will need to show photographic ID such as a passport or driving licence before they can get their hands on a ballot paper. However, a new poll by Best for Britain suggests around 27 per cent of Scottish voters are not clear what the rules are.

This is the first time the rule has been in place for a general election. The SNP says millions could be turned away from polling stations because there has been a lack of public awareness campaigns.

Kirsty Blackman MP, the party’s Cabinet Office spokeswoman, said: “With a quarter of Scots unsure about the voter ID laws, Westminster cannot be allowed to achieve its goal of blocking Scottish votes and undermining our democracy.

“It is the responsibility of the UK government to ensure the electorate is fully aware of new voter ID rules and a public awareness campaign must be implemented to ensure that voters are not turned away from polling stations.”

Ms Blackman added: “I would urge everyone to get an acceptable form of voter ID before the next general election, so we can show the Tories the door.”

Voter ID was needed to participate in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election in October last year. The Electoral Commission said less than 0.5 per cent of voters were turned away at the by-election because they did not have ID on them.

The Electoral Commission said there were a number of forms of accepted ID for voting, including driving licences, passports, bus passes and Young Scot cards.

Anyone who does not have valid ID can apply for a free voter ID online at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

A spokeswoman for the Electoral Commission said: “We are working with electoral registration offices, local authorities and civil society organisations to raise awareness of new voter ID requirements including running digital and print advertising in the coming weeks.

“We will be launching a full-scale national advertising campaign, including TV, radio and digital advertising when the date of the UK Parliament election is confirmed.”

The UK government has been contacted for comment.

The poll conducted by Best of Britain, in which 15,000 people were interviewed, suggested the Conservatives were on course for their worst ever defeat, projecting the party would win just 98 seats.

High-profile figures including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss saw their majorities slashed to less than 5 per cent in the projections, with Best for Britain claiming a lack of awareness about voter ID requirements could prove “decisive” for those MPs.

The campaign group said around 1.85 million people in marginal seats did not know about voter ID rules, including around 9,800 people in the Prime Minister’s constituency and a similar number in Ms Truss’s.