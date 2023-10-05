All Sections
Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election: Conservatives accused of 'suppressing vote' with voter ID rules

The by-election is the first time in Scotland voters have had to show photographic ID before casting their ballot
Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery
Published 5th Oct 2023, 22:39 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 00:15 BST
 Comment

The Conservatives have been accused of “suppressing the vote” in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

The by-election is the first time voters have had to show photographic ID at polling stations before being able to cast their ballot.

Cameron Eadie, the Scottish Greens’ candidate, said this was deliberately stopping people from being able to vote.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election is the first time voters in Scotland have had to show photographic ID. Image: Rui Vieira/Press Association.The Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election is the first time voters in Scotland have had to show photographic ID. Image: Rui Vieira/Press Association.
The Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election is the first time voters in Scotland have had to show photographic ID. Image: Rui Vieira/Press Association.

In a social media video posted as the polls opened, Mr Eadie said “the Tories are trying to suppress your vote”.

In the video he said: “The Tories in Westminster have taken the active decision to suppress your vote and you will now need photographic ID like a passport or a driving licence.”

In the run-up to the by-election, campaigners warned many voters could be turned away because of the rules, which means everyone had to show photographic ID or apply for a voter authority certificate in advance of the vote.

The Electoral Commission has also warned hundreds of thousands of people could now be excluded from voting in next year’s general election because of this new requirement.

This comes after voters in England needed to show ID before voting in the local elections in May and the three by-elections in July.

The Scottish Conservatives have been approached for comment.

