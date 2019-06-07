Victory for Tory leader favourite Boris Johnson in misconduct case

Boris Johnson will not face a criminal prosecution over claims he made during the referendum campaign about the UK sending £350 million a week to the EU after winning a High Court challenge.

The former foreign secretary was handed a summons, issued by District Judge Margot Coleman on May 29, to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face three allegations of misconduct in public office.

But, following a hearing in London on Friday, Lady Justice Rafferty and Mr Justice Supperstone overturned the earlier decision. The reasons for the court’s ruling will be given at a later date.

Marcus Ball, 29, claimed Mr Johnson lied during the 2016 referendum campaign by saying Britain gave £350m a week to the European Union.

The £350 million figure was emblazoned on the red campaign bus used by Vote Leave, with the slogan saying “We send the EU £350m a week, let’s fund our NHS instead”.

Mr Ball crowdfunded more than £300,000 to bring the prosecution.

After the ruling he tweeted: “This is not over. Awaiting written reasons from the court before we decide on next steps.”