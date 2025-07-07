Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Glasgow art lover says she is delighted Scotland will be participating in next year’s Venice Biennale after campaigning at the Scottish Parliament.

Scotland has not been at the Venice Biennale, the world’s oldest and most prestigious art festival, since 2003. Those behind Scotland’s participation, Scotland + Venice, said they were carrying out a review due to financial concerns.

However, Creative Scotland has since announced Scotland will be returning to the Venice Biennale in 2026, with further commitments to attend in 2028 and 2030.

The British Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2022, featuring work by Errollyn Wallen, Tanita Tikaram, Poppy Ajudha and Jacqui Dankworth. | Cristiano Corte

The review found there was “overwhelming support” for Scotland’s participation at the festival, and concluded it was a “unique opportunity” to showcase Scottish artists on the global stage.

For the past year Denise Hooper has been petitioning the Scottish Parliament to have funding for Scotland’s participation in the world-renowned event reinstated.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Ms Hooper said: “I am really pleased at what has been achieved here.

“I don’t know how much this was down to my petition, but it seemed to have cross-party support in Holyrood and the MSPs considering the petition thought it was worthwhile. It was really positive.”

Ms Hooper added: “There has still been representation on a British level to showcase artists at the Venice Biennale, but in my view Scotland is a country in itself and should be represented separately.

Denise Hooper | Supplied

“It just needed some financial support to go forward in 2026 - that was crucial.”

Scotland + Venice is a partnership between Creative Scotland, the British Council, the National Galleries of Scotland, Architecture and Design Scotland, V&A Dundee and the Scottish Government.

Alistair Evans, chair of Scotland + Venice, said: “Exhibiting work during one of the highest-profile moments in the visual arts calendar, at the Venice Biennale, allows Scotland’s artists to be seen on a prestigious international stage with their global peers, in a city visited by thousands every year.

“It gives artists the opportunity to create a significant commission, as well as giving others working in the Scottish art scene the chance to develop their own skills on an ambitious project.”

Mr Evans said Scottish artists who had participated in the Venice Biennale previously have had their work seen by tens of thousands of people worldwide, and have gone on to have exhibitions attracting more than 100,000 people at the National Galleries of Scotland.