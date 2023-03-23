The 10 biggest settlements in Scotland by population - from Greater Glasgow to Dunfermline

1 . Greater Glasgow

The urban sprawl of Greater Glasgow, in the west of Scotland, accounts for over 20 per cent of the total Scottish population - with 1,028,220 living there. As well as the city of Glasgow itself it encompasses Barrhead, Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Bowling, Brookfield, Busby, Cambuslang, Clarkston, Clydebank, Duntocher & Hardgate, Elderslie, Faifley, Giffnock, Glasgow, Johnstone, Kilbarchan, Linwood, Milngavie, Netherlee, Newton Mearns, Old Kilpatrick, Paisley, Renfrew, Rutherglen, Stamperland, Stepps, and Thornliebank. Photo: Canva/Getty Images