All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
20 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
3 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
3 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
5 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
6 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
Only six of Scotland's eight cities make the list of the top 10 most populous settlements in the country.
Only six of Scotland's eight cities make the list of the top 10 most populous settlements in the country.
Only six of Scotland's eight cities make the list of the top 10 most populous settlements in the country.

The 10 biggest settlements in Scotland by population - from Greater Glasgow to Dunfermline

These are the places where most people in Scotland live.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:49 GMT

Scotland has a population of just under 5.5 million people, 83 per cent of whom live in the urban areas that take up just 2.2 per cent of the country.

These built-up settlements contain connected towns, cities and villages that often have shared facilities and postcodes – Greater Glasgow, for instance, stretches out into commuter towns like Bishopbriggs and Newton Mearns.

Here are the 10 largest settlements in Scotland by population.

The urban sprawl of Greater Glasgow, in the west of Scotland, accounts for over 20 per cent of the total Scottish population - with 1,028,220 living there. As well as the city of Glasgow itself it encompasses Barrhead, Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Bowling, Brookfield, Busby, Cambuslang, Clarkston, Clydebank, Duntocher & Hardgate, Elderslie, Faifley, Giffnock, Glasgow, Johnstone, Kilbarchan, Linwood, Milngavie, Netherlee, Newton Mearns, Old Kilpatrick, Paisley, Renfrew, Rutherglen, Stamperland, Stepps, and Thornliebank.

1. Greater Glasgow

The urban sprawl of Greater Glasgow, in the west of Scotland, accounts for over 20 per cent of the total Scottish population - with 1,028,220 living there. As well as the city of Glasgow itself it encompasses Barrhead, Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Bowling, Brookfield, Busby, Cambuslang, Clarkston, Clydebank, Duntocher & Hardgate, Elderslie, Faifley, Giffnock, Glasgow, Johnstone, Kilbarchan, Linwood, Milngavie, Netherlee, Newton Mearns, Old Kilpatrick, Paisley, Renfrew, Rutherglen, Stamperland, Stepps, and Thornliebank. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Scotland's Capital city and its surroundings has a population of 530,990. As well as Edinburgh it includes Musselburgh and Wallyford.

2. Edinburgh

Scotland's Capital city and its surroundings has a population of 530,990. As well as Edinburgh it includes Musselburgh and Wallyford. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A population of 220,690 makes Aberdeen Scotland's third most populous settlement. It includes the Granite City along with Cove Bay, Dyce, Milltimber, Peterculter.

3. Aberdeen

A population of 220,690 makes Aberdeen Scotland's third most populous settlement. It includes the Granite City along with Cove Bay, Dyce, Milltimber, Peterculter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The settlement of Dundee also includes Monifieth and Invergowrie. It has a population of 158,820.

4. Dundee

The settlement of Dundee also includes Monifieth and Invergowrie. It has a population of 158,820. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ScotlandDunfermlineGreater Glasgow