The 10 biggest settlements in Scotland by population - from Greater Glasgow to Dunfermline

These are the places where most people in Scotland live.
Scotland has a population of just under 5.5 million people, 83 per cent of whom live in the urban areas that take up just 2.2 per cent of the country.
These built-up settlements contain connected towns, cities and villages that often have shared facilities and postcodes – Greater Glasgow, for instance, stretches out into commuter towns like Bishopbriggs and Newton Mearns.
Here are the 10 largest settlements in Scotland by population.
1. Greater Glasgow
The urban sprawl of Greater Glasgow, in the west of Scotland, accounts for over 20 per cent of the total Scottish population - with 1,028,220 living there. As well as the city of Glasgow itself it encompasses Barrhead, Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Bowling, Brookfield, Busby, Cambuslang, Clarkston, Clydebank, Duntocher & Hardgate, Elderslie, Faifley, Giffnock, Glasgow, Johnstone, Kilbarchan, Linwood, Milngavie, Netherlee, Newton Mearns, Old Kilpatrick, Paisley, Renfrew, Rutherglen, Stamperland, Stepps, and Thornliebank. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Edinburgh
Scotland's Capital city and its surroundings has a population of 530,990. As well as Edinburgh it includes Musselburgh and Wallyford. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Aberdeen
A population of 220,690 makes Aberdeen Scotland's third most populous settlement. It includes the Granite City along with Cove Bay, Dyce, Milltimber, Peterculter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Dundee
The settlement of Dundee also includes Monifieth and Invergowrie. It has a population of 158,820. Photo: Canva/Getty Images