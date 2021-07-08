University applications from EU students down 41 per cent

The University of Edinburgh's main library, Edinburgh.

The number of applicants from the most deprived areas of Scotland looking to study at a Scottish Higher Education Institutions (HEI) rose by 11 per cent, according to the latest figures from the Universities and Colleges Admission Service (UCAS), while overall numbers increased by 10 per cent to 140,440.

Scotland also saw a 23 per cent rise in non-EU international applicants.

EU students now need to pay fees at Scottish universities, which was not the case before Brexit. They also need to apply for a student visa.

Higher and further education minister Jamie Hepburn said: “These statistics show a steep rise in prospective students looking to study at Scottish Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), with applicants from Scotland’s most deprived areas increasing by 11 per cent to a record high.

“We have seen a big percentage increase in applicants from international students outside the EU and that again demonstrates the attractiveness of Scotland as a place to come to live and study.

“There was however a sharp drop in EU students applying to come to Scotland, which was always going to be an inevitable consequence of leaving the EU. We will continue to work with our international partners to strengthen our education and research relationships through scholarships and by promoting Scottish learning and research globally, recognising the ongoing importance of our close relationships with our European neighbours.”

