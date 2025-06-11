Exclusive:Union warns SNP that councils face 'morally compromising decisions' and threatens strike action
SNP ministers have been warned funding-starved councils are “being forced into impossible and morally compromising decisions” amid fears the Scottish Government is overseeing “sustained and deliberate disinvestment” of local authorities.
The “scathing rebuke” has been handed to Finance Secretary Shona Robison by a leading trade unionist amid anger over pay negotiations for council staff.
A dispute over pay saw Unison workers take strike action last year, with non-teaching staff in schools in First Minister John Swinney’s constituency walking out for two weeks - a move the SNP leader branded “absolutely unacceptable”.
Unison – one of three representing local government workers – is now threatening action again over the proposed 3 per cent rise for 2025-26.
A consultation by Unison found more than 92 per cent of its members are in favour of industrial action – with the union citing large council tax rises as one reason why the 3 per cent rise offered is “effectively a wage cut”.
Unison has accused the Scottish Government of treating local government “as an afterthought”, after criticism for “minimal engagement with trade unions” by SNP ministers since an initial pay offer was made in February.
In her letter to Ms Robison, seen by The Scotsman, Susanne Gens, chair of Unison Scotland’s local government committee, has warned that “we are now over two months past the pay anniversary date, with no revised offer and little meaningful progress”.
In a stark assessment of the Scottish Government’s attitude to funding local councils, Ms Gens insisted that “for too long, local government has been treated as an afterthought”.
She said: “Since 2013/14, the Scottish Government’s Budget has increased by a substantial 45 per cent in real terms. In stark contrast, local government funding has decreased by 0.9 per cent over the same period.
“This is not a minor discrepancy - it reflects a sustained and deliberate disinvestment in the essential services that underpin our communities.”
Hitting out at previous positions by the Scottish Government that it is not directly involved in pay talks, Ms Gens said: “It is simply not correct to say that the Scottish Government has no control on local government pay when its redirection of funds away from local government has had a huge impact on the monies councils have to fund their biggest and most important resource, that being their staff.
“The consequences are severe. Vital services, from schools and care homes to street cleaning and public health, are facing unprecedented cuts.
“Councils are being forced into impossible and morally compromising decisions: choosing between adult social care and children's services, refuse collection and licensing, business support and community wellbeing.”
The union chief pointed to the Improvement Service’s national benchmarking overview reports, adding that “since 2010/11, Scotland has seen cuts of 39 per cent in street cleaning, 25 per cent in planning and 30 per cent in trading standards and environmental health”.
She added: “Cosla now forecasts a staggering £392m budget gap in 202*/26, rising to a cumulative £780m by 2026/27. This is not sustainable - it is a systemic failure.
“The crisis is further exacerbated by the ongoing cost-of-living emergency, which is driving more people to rely on already-overstretched council services. The pressure on both services and the dedicated staff who deliver them is immense and unsustainable.”
The Unison boss warned that “local government workers have endured over 15 years of austerity, pay restraint, resulting in real-terms pay cuts of up to 20 per cent”, in a trend she warned is “adding insult to injury”.
She added: “The current pay offer fails to address this injustice. It also exposes a troubling double standard. While NHS staff have received fairer settlements, local authority workers - who are equally vital - are being left behind.
“Unison members have been forced to take industrial action repeatedly, a clear indication of the hardship they face.”
Political opponents have pointed the finger at choices made by the Scottish Government.
Scottish Labour local government spokesperson, Mark Griffin, said: “This is a scathing rebuke of the SNP government’s shambolic approach to local government pay negotiations.
“Year after year, the SNP has treated local government workers with disdain and inflicted strike chaos on local communities.
“There must not be another year of political games and brinksmanship from the SNP on council pay this year – the SNP must work with councils and trade unions to deliver a fair deal from the start.”
Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for finance and local government, Craig Hoy. added: “The unions are clearly not buying the SNP’s desperate buck-passing on council workers’ pay.
“They know, as everyone else does, that the nationalist government has consistently underfunded councils, leaving essential services at breaking point. This is despite increases in its own funding settlement, and ministers imposing the highest income tax in the UK.
“John Swinney must finally accept responsibility for his government’s reckless policies and offer local authorities a fair funding deal.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Although the Scottish Government has no formal role in local government pay negotiations, we recognise workers’ desire for an agreement to be reached between Cosla – as the employer – and trade unions.
“The Scottish Government will continue to consider carefully how it can support progress towards a fair and affordable deal whilst respecting the independence of local government.”
A Cosla spokesperson said: “We can confirm that pay talks remain ongoing with the most recent meeting, which included Unison, occurring only yesterday (Monday 9th June). Cosla remain committed to achieving a pay settlement that is fair for our workforce and protects public services.”
