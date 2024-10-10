John Swinney has insisted there is “absolutely no justification” for his constituency being “singled out and to be targeted” by a trade union for school strike action over a pay deal with local authorities

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister John Swinney has branded a trade union “absolutely unacceptable” for targeting his constituency for school strike action, insisting there is “absolutely no justification” for the strategy.

Mr Swinney spoke out on Thursday after Unison, which has not accepted a local government pay offer unlike the GMB and Unite unions, announced it would proceed with strike action in Perth and Kinross, leading to the closure for 50 schools and early learning centres for two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister John Swinney during PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The action would coincide with the start of the winter term on October 21, meaning schools could be closed for four weeks in total.

Unison said the pay deal, which Cosla is negotiating with the unions, should match a 5.5 increase given to other public sector workers.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Tory MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Murdo Fraser warned “parents and pupils across Perth and Kinross are deeply concerned at the threat from Unison to strike for two weeks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This action is being deliberately targeted at the First Minister’s constituency and will impact on young people, many of whom have already had their schooling disrupted by Covid.

Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser | Contributed

“Unison claim they simply want the same pay rises that other public sector workers have already been awarded, but school pupils are caught in the crossfire.

“So what is the Scottish Government doing to try and avoid this damaging action from proceeding?”

Mr Swinney said he was taking the issue “deadly seriously as a parent of a school pupil who stands to be affected by this in Perth and Kinross”, as well as his constituents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Let me be absolutely clear with Parliament. I think there is absolutely no justification for my constituents to be singled out and to be targeted just because I am the First Minister of Scotland.

“The Government isn't even the employer here. A pay deal has been offered by local government, which has been accepted by two out of the three trade unions”

The First Minister called for the education of his constituents “not to be disrupted any further” and warned Perth and Kinross being “singled out for treatment” because “their MSP happens to be First Minister” was “absolutely unacceptable”.