Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “the whole world must hold Russia to account” for war crimes against Ukraine and criticised the agreements of the “post-Cold War era” for failing Ukraine.

Calling for a strengthening of international law, he told the Munich security conference: “To win the peace, we also need to rebuild the international order on which our collective security depends.

“First, that means upholding international law. The whole world must hold Russia to account. We must see justice through the ICC for their sickening war crimes committed, whether in Bucha, Irpen, Mariupol or beyond, and Russia must also be held to account for the terrible destruction it has inflicted.”

He added: “Second, the treaties and agreements of the post-Cold War era have failed Ukraine, so we need a new framework for its long-term security.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pose for a photograpgh ahead of a bilateral meeting at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. The Prime Minister will give a speech and meet with a number of world leaders while at the summit. He is also expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on the fringes to talk about a deal to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023.

“From human rights to reckless nuclear threats from Georgia to Moldova, Russia has committed violation after violation against countries outside of the collective assurance of Nato.”

The Prime Minister said a new Nato charter should be set up to help protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression.

He told the Munich security conference: “We must demonstrate that we’ll remain by their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again.

“Ukraine needs and deserves assurances of that support.

“So, ahead of the Nato summit in Vilnius, we will bring together our friends and allies to begin building those long-term assurances.

“Our aim should be to forge a new charter in Vilnius to help protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression.”

Sunak added that the UK is working with allies to give Ukraine “the most advanced air defence systems” and build the air force it needs to defend the country.

He added: “Together we must help Ukraine to shield its cities from Russian bombs and Iranian drones.

“It’s why we’re working with allies to give Ukraine the most advanced air defence systems and build the air force they need to defend their nation.

“Of course, the United Kingdom stands ready to help any country provide planes that Ukraine can use today. But we must also train Ukrainian pilots to use the most advanced jets.

“That’s exactly what Britain is doing so Ukraine has the capability to defend its security in the long term.”

Rishi Sunak concluded his Munich security conference speech by saying the West has “no greater purpose” than to prove Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky right in saying Ukraine is marching towards the most important victory of our lifetime.

He said: “What’s at stake in this war is even greater than the security and sovereignty of one nation. It’s about the security and sovereignty of every nation.

“Because Russia’s invasion, its abhorrent war crimes and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric are symptomatic of a broader threat to everything we believe in.

“From the skies over North America to the suffering on the streets of Tehran, some would destabilise the order that has preserved peace and stability for 80 years.

“They must not prevail. And we need not be daunted.

“As President Zelensky said when he addressed the UK Parliament last week, we are marching towards the most important victory of our lifetime. It will be a victory over the very idea of war.