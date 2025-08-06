UK ministers sign new partnership with Edinburgh Festival Fringe to promote 'Brand Scotland' overseas
A new partnership with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society will help sell “Brand Scotland” around the world, the Scottish Secretary has said.
Ian Murray said the landmark agreement would encourage investment and growth and “put more money in people’s pockets”.
It is the third such deal to be signed, following on from agreements with the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
The Scotland Office hopes the schemes will help promote Scottish produce and talent overseas. The Tattoo, for example, will support “Brand Scotland” in trade missions to Japan and Australia.
Speaking today during the first week of Edinburgh's summer festivals, at the newly-refurbished Filmhouse, Mr Murray will say the arts sector is an important part of the UK’s soft power, building links and relationships around the world.
“For some, art and culture is a tool of power, of wealth,” he will say. “For others it is a tool of nation building, of defining who we are and who we are not. For me, it is something which transcends states and systems, and teaches us something about the human condition which other experiences simply cannot do.
“But that value, that treasure, that ability for our cultural pursuits to let us see into our souls and those around us is something we cannot take for granted.”
Commenting ahead of his speech, Mr Murray said: "Scotland's excellent arts and culture sector opens doors right around the world. From the global stage of the Edinburgh Fringe to the pageantry of the Military Tattoo, our arts and creativity don't just entertain - they build the relationships and showcase the innovation that drives real economic returns for communities across Scotland.
“Our partnership deal with the Edinburgh Fringe will help us sell Brand Scotland around the world, helping us deliver the economic growth that will put more money in people's pockets."
Tony Lankester, chief executive at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “The Edinburgh Fringe is arguably one of the UK’s finest cultural exports and, in recognising that, this partnership gives us the opportunity to proudly put it at the heart of a global conversation.
“We’re proud of the artists and audiences who make the Fringe possible and who create this joyous celebration of creativity each year. Putting the Fringe at the centre of Brand Scotland recognises that work, and opens up a world of new platforms for participants.”
The Scottish Secretary will also announce the first round of successful bids from the overseas Brand Scotland fund, which is investing £250,000 this financial year to “promote Scottish soft power, culture and trade opportunities worldwide”.
Funding has also been provided for initiatives including supporting an event in Berlin with the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland, a “Travelling Museum of Whisky” in Bolivia, a celebration of Scottish heritage and craftsmanship in Switzerland, and St Andrew's Day events to promote Scottish exports and cultural engagement.
The UK Government said the Brand Scotland programme complemented the work it was doing “to strike trade deals around the world, and to reset relationships with our European neighbours”.
Ministerial visits are planned to India, Japan, France, Canada, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Germany and Sweden in the coming months.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.