Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new partnership with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society will help sell “Brand Scotland” around the world, the Scottish Secretary has said.

Ian Murray said the landmark agreement would encourage investment and growth and “put more money in people’s pockets”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented members of La Clique put on a mesmerising show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

It is the third such deal to be signed, following on from agreements with the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

The Scotland Office hopes the schemes will help promote Scottish produce and talent overseas. The Tattoo, for example, will support “Brand Scotland” in trade missions to Japan and Australia.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray | PA

Speaking today during the first week of Edinburgh's summer festivals, at the newly-refurbished Filmhouse, Mr Murray will say the arts sector is an important part of the UK’s soft power, building links and relationships around the world.

“For some, art and culture is a tool of power, of wealth,” he will say. “For others it is a tool of nation building, of defining who we are and who we are not. For me, it is something which transcends states and systems, and teaches us something about the human condition which other experiences simply cannot do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that value, that treasure, that ability for our cultural pursuits to let us see into our souls and those around us is something we cannot take for granted.”

Commenting ahead of his speech, Mr Murray said: "Scotland's excellent arts and culture sector opens doors right around the world. From the global stage of the Edinburgh Fringe to the pageantry of the Military Tattoo, our arts and creativity don't just entertain - they build the relationships and showcase the innovation that drives real economic returns for communities across Scotland.

“Our partnership deal with the Edinburgh Fringe will help us sell Brand Scotland around the world, helping us deliver the economic growth that will put more money in people's pockets."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Lankester, chief executive at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “The Edinburgh Fringe is arguably one of the UK’s finest cultural exports and, in recognising that, this partnership gives us the opportunity to proudly put it at the heart of a global conversation.

“We’re proud of the artists and audiences who make the Fringe possible and who create this joyous celebration of creativity each year. Putting the Fringe at the centre of Brand Scotland recognises that work, and opens up a world of new platforms for participants.”

The Scottish Secretary will also announce the first round of successful bids from the overseas Brand Scotland fund, which is investing £250,000 this financial year to “promote Scottish soft power, culture and trade opportunities worldwide”.

Funding has also been provided for initiatives including supporting an event in Berlin with the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland, a “Travelling Museum of Whisky” in Bolivia, a celebration of Scottish heritage and craftsmanship in Switzerland, and St Andrew's Day events to promote Scottish exports and cultural engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Government said the Brand Scotland programme complemented the work it was doing “to strike trade deals around the world, and to reset relationships with our European neighbours”.