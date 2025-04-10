Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour ministers have been urged to support people granted refugee status until they are able to find a home to ease pressure on Glasgow’s under-strain homelessness services.

The appeal comes amid concerns from Glasgow City Council that the scale of refugees declaring as homeless is putting “unprecedented pressure” on the local authority - with an estimated funding shortfall of around £260 million expected over the next three years to cover the costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A High Court challenge has been brought against the government’s plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda. Credit: Getty Images | Getty Images

Glasgow has been, for some time, the largest dispersal city for asylum seekers outside of London. But with those granted refugee status given just a 56-day ‘move-on period’ to leave Home Office accommodation, many are left with no choice, but to present as homeless with the city council.

Last week, the SNP city convener for housing, Allan Casey, claimed, without evidence, the situation risked “damaging social cohesion” in the city.

On Monday, the Scottish Refugee Council hosted crunch talks about the situation. But despite Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville taking part in the discussions, UK asylum minister Dame Angela Eagle declined to participate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Somerville has told The Scotsman she was “very disappointed” that Dame Angela did not take part in the talks as she called in the Home Office to “take their responsibilities seriously”.

Shirley-Anne Somerville has written to Home Secretary James Cleverley to demand an end to the 'morally repugnant' policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda

Sabir Zazai, chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, has now penned a letter to Dame Angela, stressing the situation has been caused by UK “policy choices” and not “the fault of people seeking asylum or newly granted refugees who have made their way to Glasgow”.

In his letter, Mr Zazai has stated “the ability to move forward was ultimately constrained by the lack of senior political representation from the UK government”.

He has set out some key asks of the Home Office that would alleviate the pressure on Glasgow City Council, including the UK government to act in a way that will “not involve any watering down of homelessness rights for refugees”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also called for “the exploration of enhanced transitional support during the move-on period for newly granted refugees”, such as “a return to the previous model of keeping people in asylum accommodation until they have either a planned move to temporary accommodation or an offer of permanent accommodation”.

Mr Zazai added: “This would alleviate significant pressure on council services and allow resources to be diverted to the ad hoc presentations of newly granted refugees from other parts of the UK.”

Mr Casey told The Scotsman there was a “collective disappointment” that no Home Office ministers took part in the crunch talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle has defended the UK government's immigration policies. Picture: PA | PA

He said: “Although the city is facing unprecedented pressure within the system, we have solutions that we are keen to discuss directly with the minister.

“This includes working with the Home Office and their contractor to ensure that people who have been given leave to remain are able to stay in their current accommodation until they have alternative accommodation arranged. This would significantly reduce the pressure on our services.”

Ms Somerville said: “We recognise the UK government’s efforts to clear the asylum backlog, built under the previous UK government. But the continued increase in decision making is putting enormous pressure on local authorities and with no additional resources to support them.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “Despite inheriting huge pressures on the asylum system, we are working to make sure individuals have the support they need following an asylum decision to help local authorities better plan their assistance with homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad