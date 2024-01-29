There were times during the coronavirus pandemic when SNP ministers sought to pursue different policies to the UK Government to advance their political agenda of destroying the union, Michael Gove has suggested to the UK Covid Inquiry.

Mr Gove said the inquiry had seen “direct evidence of the Scottish Government thinking politically”.

The senior UK minister told the inquiry on Monday: “While I have great respect for the integrity and professionalism of Scottish Government ministers when it came to the handling of individual pandemic choices, we have to bear in mind that the political aim of the SNP is to destroy the United Kingdom, and from time to time they will make political points to that end.”

Witnesses appearing today include Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove and Jeane Freeman, former Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport in Scotland. The inquiry, separate from the Scottish Covid Inquiry, examines the UK's response to and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Module 2a focusing on the Scottish Government's decision-making regarding the nature and spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Mr Gove said there were occasions when the Scottish Government “looked at things through a particular prism with respect to whether or not the case could be made, in due course, for independence, and that therefore there were certain occasions where divergence was being considered through a political lens”.

He pointed to WhatsApp messages handed over to the inquiry by Liz Lloyd, who was Nicola Sturgeon’s chief of staff.

In November 2020, Ms Lloyd messaged her boss on WhatsApp expressing frustration over the planned winding down of the UK Government’s furlough scheme. She wanted to put pressure on the UK Government, writing: “Think I just want a good old fashioned rammy so can think about something other than sick people.”

In earlier messages, Ms Sturgeon described Boris Johnson as a “f**king clown”.

UK Covid-19 Inquiry live stream of Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre which is exploring core UK decision-making and political governance. Issue date: Monday January 29, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story INQUIRY Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA Wire

Giving evidence to the inquiry, Mr Gove said: “It is possible, and I think this is the case, to have in the Scottish Government both a commitment from people who are public servants first to seek to do their best for their fellow citizens, but also, given the cause to which they have devoted their lives, the temptation at certain points to seek political advantage is clearly there.

"And I think that the language used, the desire to have a ‘good old fashioned rammy’ with the UK Government, and some of the other language used which I shan't repeat now, does lead me to believe that, at that point, there was a desire to pursue differentiation for the sake of advancing a particular political agenda.”

The UK minister said it was “undoubtedly the case that the inquiry has already heard evidence which shows that people within the Scottish Government were, at certain moments, looking at the political as well as the policy consequences of their choices”.

Mr Gove said: “I don’t believe they are politically motivated in everything that they do. I have great respect for the professionalism with which many Scottish Government ministers conducted themselves, and I do believe their overwhelming motivation was to protect the people of Scotland from a virus.

"However, there are and were occasions when the Scottish Government, as we can see, was thinking politically. And, of course, it is the case that the SNP has a political mission, which is to achieve Scotland’s independence, i.e. to destroy the United Kingdom. And it would be naive not to be aware that highly skilled politicians, including those at the top of the Scottish Government, might well seek what they perceive to be political advantage at certain points.”

Mr Gove continued: "This inquiry has heard and seen direct evidence of the Scottish Government thinking politically, and again, as I say, it would be naive to assume that people who have dedicated their whole life to the cause of Scottish independence, would not at certain points see the political component to some of the decisions and some of the points that were being made.”

Asked if the UK Government sought to do the same to promote its agenda to keep the UK together, Mr Gove said: “No, because I think the most important thing that we felt was that it was important to ensure that lives were saved across the United Kingdom.”

He said the existence of “pan-UK structures” helped in the fight against Covid. “I also think there’s a difference, and the difference is this – that to believe in the integrity, and to believe in the protection of a state, a political unit like the United Kingdom, is a responsibility that I have and that all UK Government ministers have,” he said. “It’s a not a small ‘p’ political thing. It is a matter of duty.”

Elsewhere, Mr Gove said some ministers in the Scottish Government were "much more constructive” than others, and singled out Kate Forbes, the former finance secretary, for particular praise.

“I think the person who was undoubtedly one of the most constructive was Kate Forbes,” he told the inquiry. "It was the case that in all conversations with Kate Forbes, she would eschew any political, not point-scoring, but point-making, and concentrate on the business at hand.”

In contrast, Mr Gove said there could be a “political complexion” to some of the points former first minister Nicola Sturgeon chose to make.

He said the Scottish Government believed its handling of the pandemic was “somehow superior” to that of the UK Government.

“I think almost all the time decisions were made in the public health benefit of the people of Scotland,” he said. “But I think the Scottish Government believed that its handling of these matters was somehow superior to that of the UK Government and that people would appreciate that and be prompted to think how much better might life be if we gave the Scottish Government more powers and moved further down the path towards independence.

"So I think there were two things. The first is that within the minds of Scottish ministers, I believe it was the case that they thought ‘if we demonstrate that we are more efficient and more compassionate, people will think, hmm, give the Scottish Government more power’.

"And secondly, I think that they thought at certain points ‘we can demonstrate by our divergence the benefits of separating oneself from the UK’.”

Pushed for examples of when divergence was sought for political ends, Mr Gove said: “I think there are two things: there was a temptation; there were moments when the Scottish Government diverged. Did they diverge for political reasons or not? I can’t conclude, because I can’t make windows of men’s or women’s souls.”

Mr Gove served as a Cabinet Office minister during the pandemic, with a focus on intergovernmental relations.