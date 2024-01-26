Calls are being made for Holyrood’s Covid-19 committee to be officially reconvened after revelations at this week’s UK Covid Inquiry hearings.

The inquiry is sitting in Edinburgh for three weeks to examine Scotland’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far the inquiry has heard from national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch, chief medical officer Professor Sir Gregor Smith, First Minister Humza Yousaf, and Nicola Sturgeon’s former chief of staff Liz Lloyd.

Demonstrators outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Amongst the revelations are WhatsApp messages between Ms Sturgeon and Ms Lloyd which show the pair discussing coronavirus rules and suggesting they cause a “good old-fashioned rammy” with the UK government,

The Scottish Conservatives now say this key Holyrood committee needs to be brought back so MSPs can hold the SNP Government to account for what they describe as the “shameful cover-up and politicisation” of the Covid pandemic.

Murdo Fraser, who was deputy convener of the committee and his party’s spokesman on Covid-19 recovery, has written to the parliament’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone asking for the group to be reinstated.

He said: “The last week has exposed as a cynical charade the notion that Nicola Sturgeon’s government was motivated by the best interests of the Scottish people. Liz Lloyd’s words and the minutes of the June 2020 Cabinet meeting reveal the toxic truth.

Humza Yousaf departs the UK Covid inquiry. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“We now know that this was a government intent on exploiting the pandemic to foster division with the UK Government, and then prevent their debased motives being exposed through the industrial-scale deletion of messages.

“Because of their concerted effort to thwart the inquiry, the shifty clique who betrayed bereaved families should be held to account by MSPs on the Covid committee. The shameful cover-up and politicisation of a deadly pandemic must be interrogated at Holyrood.”

This committee was in existence for two years between June 2021 and June 2023 and discussed a number of issues relating to the pandemic, including preparing the NHS for winter, compensation for self-isolation, public health communications, an inquiry into excess deaths, the impact of long Covid, and vaccination certificates.

At Thursday’s hearing, Ms Lloyd’s WhatsApp messages called into question the Scottish Government’s position that it didn’t routinely use the app for decision making, confirming the former chief of staff had discussed coronavirus rules with Ms Sturgeon using the app service.

The inquiry was also shown messages between the pair in November 2020 expressing frustration over the UK government’s proposals to wind down its furlough scheme.

In the message, Ms Lloyd said: “My reason for setting a timeline for them to answer us on furlough is purely political, especially as we expect the answer to be no. It looks awful for them and creating that kind of pressure could possibly result in a yes (though agree we shouldn’t bank on it).

“Think I just want a good old-fashioned rammy so can think about something other than sick people.”

Ms Lloyd told the inquiry she was “looking for a public spat with a purpose”.

Next week will be the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s final week in Edinburgh. Witnesses include UK levelling-up secretary Michael Gove, former health secretary Jeane Freeman, former finance secretary Kate Forbes, former deputy first minister John Swinney, and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.