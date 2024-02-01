Two thirds of the public want change in Government at the next election, polling shows

Two thirds of the public want a change in government at the next election, new polling has shown.

A survey of almost 25,000 people carried out by Focaldata on behalf of Best for Britain found that 63 per cent of people think it’s time for a new government.

There was also specific polling of Scotsman readers, with 59 per cent hoping to oust the Tories at the next election, and just 35 per cent wanting to keep the status quo.

The polling suggests voters hope Rishi Sunak will be saying goodbye to Downing Street

Overall, just 24 per cent of respondents thought that Rishi Sunak’s Government should remain in place.

Polling also showed that 19 per cent of those who say they still intend to vote Conservative in their area still want a change of government.

When these results are broken down, support for a new government was highest in Scotland at 72 per cent; almost 10 per cent above average.

A change of government was the most popular option across all demographics assessed, including age, gender, ethnicity, religion and income level. This includes those groups traditionally more supportive of the Tories, such as over 65s and those in the top income bracket.

The findings come as the Prime Minister faces near open rebellion from within his own party over his leadership. Mr Sunak has lost a series of damaging by-elections, and two of his own MPs are demanding he stand down.

In a further blow, Best for Britain’s constituency-level polling showed that the Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer is the most popular choice for Prime Minister in 390 seats, including Mr Sunak’s own North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond. The Prime Minister was only the most popular candidate in four out of 632 seats in Britain.

Further analysis of this new poll shows that of those who say they ‘don’t know’ how they will vote, 56 per cent think it’s time for a change of government, suggesting that two million voters who want change still don’t know how to vote to do it.

Best for Britain is now pushing a tactical voting website getvoting.org, which tells readers who is best placed to beat Conservative candidates.

Naomi Smith, founder of the tactical voting website and Chief Executive of Best for Britain, said: “It is now painfully obvious that after 14 years of failure, chaos and scandal, that time could soon be up for this government, but this polling shows that millions who want change still don’t know how they should vote to get it.

“That is why we will ensure that people have the information they need to make their vote count and finally rid us of this hopeless Government.”

Broadcaster and author, Carol Vorderman said: “Time and again, members of this government have demonstrated they are more interested in themselves than the country. We are desperate to get rid of them while they cling on with their fraying fingernails to power.