Two more Scottish councillors defect to Reform as Nigel Farage doubles down on 'sectarian' claims

Farage says his party is attracting “very good” talent in Scotland

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said the party is attracting “very good” talent in Scotland as he welcomed Scottish Tory councillor Duncan Massey who has defected.

He said the party will also welcome a Labour councillor this afternoon in Hamilton.

This comes after Mr Farage conceded it was “improbable” Reform UK will win the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election on Thursday, but said winning the seat would be the “biggest earthquake” ever seen in Scottish politics.

Speaking at a press conference in Aberdeen Mr Farage said: “One of the reasons that we’ve been doing well in Scotland is we’ve been attracting some very, very good, fresh talent.

“There have been several Conservative councillors that have come to us, and there’ll be a Labour councillor coming to us this afternoon when we get to Hamilton.

“But Duncan Massey has been not just a city councillor here in Aberdeen over the course of the last few years, but is somebody who has spent 20 years working in the oil and gas industry, and it’s my happy duty to welcome Duncan as a Reform councillor here in the city of Aberdeen today.”

Many are predicting Reform UK to do well in Thursday’s by-election, with suggestions they could even beat Scottish Labour to second place.

Mr Farage said: “There has been no proper polling done within the constituency, so we just don’t know.

“Are we confident of coming third? Yes. Are we confident of coming second? Well, I don’t know but if we do it will be a very nice surprise.

“Do I realistically think we can win? Well, if we do then that will be the biggest earthquake in Scottish politics we’ve probably ever seen.

“You never know with a low turnout election with a disenchanted electorate - it is not impossible, but I think improbable.”

He also doubled down on his attacks on Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, repeating his claims that Mr Sarwar is spreading sectarianism.

This comes after Reform UK published adverts saying Mr Sarwar wants to prioritise the Pakistani community - the adverts have been widely condemned in Holyrood as racist.

When asked if he would apologise to Mr Sarwar, Mr Farage said: “We don’t talk about race at all, we think everybody should be treated equally.

“We object very strongly to the segmentation of people into different types, and to be frank Mr Sarwar has a record of obsessing on this issue.

“That famous speech he gave was the most extraordinary speech and I think that speech was sectarian in its very nature, ‘we are the South Asian community, we are going to take over the country, we are going to take over the world’.

“We believe what he said was a form of sectarian politics.”

Scottish Labour has since branded Mr Farage the “chief clown” after suggesting the Barnett formula should be scrapped.

The Barnett formula is used by the UK Treasury to calculate the annual block grants for each of the devolved governments, including the Scottish Government.

Mr Farage said: “The Barnett formula is really somewhat out-of-date.

“What I’d like to see is the Scottish Government able to raise a bit more of its own revenue and a Scottish economy that has actually got genuine growth.

“The Barnett formula goes back to the 1970s, is there an argument it should be looked at again? Of course there is.”

He added: “Devolution is here to stay, but sadly over the past 20 years or so devolution doesn’t appear to have worked very well.

“That doesn’t mean devolution is wrong, just because the people running it haven’t got it right.”

In response, Mr Sarwar said: “Today the chief clown Nigel Farage finally found his way to Scotland and showed just how totally out of touch with our country he is.

“Nigel Farage turned up, admitted he can’t win the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election and pledged to cut funding for Scotland’s NHS and public services.

“Nigel Farage is a dangerous clown and the people of Scotland see right through him.

“Only Scottish Labour can beat the SNP and deliver a new direction for Scotland.”

The comments were also condemned by Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay, who said: “The union dividend is worth thousands of pounds each year to every person in Scotland.

“Nigel Farage’s reckless proposal would slash funding for our NHS, schools, roads and many other essential public services.

“Reform’s hare-brained suggestion of ripping up the Barnett formula is irresponsible.

“It would take a wrecking ball to our public services and cause misery for Scottish families, workers and businesses.

“The SNP must be delighted by Farage’s latest idea because the only people in Scotland who would benefit from scrapping the union dividend are nationalists.

“If Farage knew or cared anything about Scotland, he would know that such a reckless move would increase support for the SNP and independence.

“I want the SNP to spend taxpayers’ money far more carefully, but Scotland still needs the extra funding from the union dividend to deliver effective frontline services.

“Our public services are a complete mess after 18 years of SNP government - schools and hospitals need smart investment, not the savage cuts that would be the consequence of Reform’s plans.