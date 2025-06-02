Nigel Farage and Keir Starmer visit Scotland - live updates
The Prime Minister will today announce that the UK will build up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines and invest £15 billion in its warhead programme.
It follows the strategic defence review, published today, which is a sweeping assessment of the UK’s military strategy, with the full recommendations published this afternoon.
Sir Keir Starmer is in Scotland this morning to discuss the details, but is facing criticism over spending still not hitting three per cent of GDP.
His announcement comes as Nigel Farage holds a press conference in Aberdeen, before campaigning in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.
Warm welcome
Here is more of that warm welcome for Nigel Farage
More coming
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said the party is attracting “very good” talent in Scotland as he welcomed Scottish Tory councillor Duncan Massey who has defected.
He said the party will also welcome a Labour councillor this afternoon in Hamilton.
Speaking at a press conference in Aberdeen Mr Farage said: “One of the reasons that we’ve been doing well in Scotland is we’ve been attracting some very, very good, fresh talent.
“There have been several Conservative councillors that have come to us, and there’ll be a Labour councillor coming to us this afternoon when we get to Hamilton.
“But Duncan Massey has been not just a city councillor here in Aberdeen over the course of the last few years, but is somebody who has spent 20 years working in the oil and gas industry, and it’s my happy duty to welcome Duncan as a Reform councillor here in the city of Aberdeen today.”
Sectarianism is apparently new to Scotland
Nigel Farage has repeated his sectarianism accusation towards the Scottish Labour leader.
Speaking at his press conference, he said: “I think, to be frank, that Mr. Sar has a record of obsessing on this issue. The famous speech that he gave in the Scottish Parliament saying, why are the judiciary white? Why are these leading figures in Scotland white? Most extraordinary speech, given the statistics and figures here. And actually, I think that speech that he gave was sectarian in its very nature. We are the South Asian community. We are going to take over the country and take over the world”
Defect delight
The Tory to Reform pipeline has claimed another, this time it’s Councillor Duncan Massey from Aberdeen City. Another defection for Farage
Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge
PM asked why he hasn’t gone to Hamilton, and if it’s because he’s scared. Starmer talks about proud tradition, says Labour are the only opposition, and that he likes people working together. Again, not what he was asked.
Scottish frail
Having repeated himself in questions to UK hacks, the Scottish questions are now up, which are much harder.
First up he’s asked when jobs in Scotland will be delivered. He says they are paramount, and that safety and security is paramount, then attacks the SNP for wanting to get rid of Trident. Which was not the question. He then goes after Reform, saying they want to spend money but there’s no plan.
Aber-dunk
Nigel Farage and Richard Tice have arrived for their press conference, and are being greeted with a song about throwing him in the sea.
Here’s some footage from the scene, courtesy of my fantastic colleague, Rachel Amery.
All in it together
Sir Keir Starmer said all citizens of the UK had a role to play in the defence of the nation.
Launching the strategic defence review in Glasgow, Sir Keir said: “The strategic defence review that I’m launching today will bring that unity of purpose to the whole of the United Kingdom, to mobilise the nation in a common cause, recognising in these dangerous times that when it comes to defence of the realm and the defence of everything that we hold dear, nothing works unless we all work together.
“From every man and woman serving in uniform, to the workers building the next generation of subs in Barrow, from the brilliant workers and apprentices right here in Govan, building the new Type 26 frigates like the two that you could see being built right behind me, to our tech experts, our scientists, our engineers who are pioneering battlefield innovations and cyber defences.
“Every part of society, every citizen of this country, has a role to play because we have to recognise that things have changed.
“In the world of today, the front line, if you like, is here.”
Starmer speech
Sir Keir Starmer is currently speaking at a press conference in Glasgow.
He talks about delivering peace through strength, praises the service men and women, and pledges he’ll end the “hollowing out” of the armed forces. The Tories had made sweeping cuts to the MOD.
The PM says everything will be done to add to the strength of Nato, and that this is the biggest increase of spending since the Cold War. Trump will be watching with a keen interest (or what counts as interest anyway)
The bogeyman cometh
Ahead of his visit, Nigel Farage has gone after his favourite bogeymen yet again. No, not “illegal” immigrants, but the establishment.
He says: “The Scottish establishment can hold me up to be the bogeyman, they’ll go on doing all those things.
But if people actually listen to what I have to say, they will not draw the conclusions that Swinney has drawn that this is somehow a racist, intolerant movement.
“They’ll not draw the conclusion that I want to destroy the planet. What I’m offering people actually is down to earth pragmatism.”
Blame the subs
If you’d like the details of what’s being announced before they’re actually announced, here’s what we know so far.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Councillor Duncan Massey speak to media as a protester stands in the background
Grow up
The SNP Westminster leader has his say on what, I think we can earnestly call, “GDP-gate”.
Fired up
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey is not happy with the lack of a firm date for reaching three per cent spend on defence. The photo-op connoisseur is urging the UK Government to reach it sooner, and work with opposition parties to do so.
He says: "Keir Starmer is showing a concerning lack of urgency on reaching three per cent.
"With Putin waging war, Trump undermining NATO and conflicts raging, we must deliver for our Armed Forces and Britain's security in an increasingly unstable world. Anything less would be a dereliction of duty.
“I once again urge the Prime Minister to convene cross-party talks to allow us to get to 3 per cent as soon as possible, and faster than 2034."
Stay on target
Unfortunately for the Prime Minister, he’s not just being asked about the review.
He’s suggested to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that ministers do not regret the decision to means-test the winter fuel payment, even though they are planning steps to partially reverse the move (which has also been extensively leaked).
He said: “I want to look again at where the threshold is. That’s for sure. I’ll be clear with you.
“In relation to that, I do think it was our duty to stabilise the economy and to fill in that £22 billion black hole. And I’m not going to resile from that.”
My favourite part of that, if anyone is wondering, was the “I’ll be clear with you”.
Hopefully not
The Prime Minister also said he “very much” hoped he would not need to send British troops into Europe in the future to deter Russian aggression.
Asked by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if UK armed forces could be sent into Europe to risk their lives in defence of a Nato ally amid increasing instability, Sir Keir Starmer said: “I very much hope not, and in order to make sure that that isn’t the case, we need to prepare.
“Russia has shown in recent weeks that it’s not serious about peace, and we have to be ready,” Sir Keir said.
So that’s reassuring.
