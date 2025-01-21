After what is probably the greatest political comeback in American history, Donald Trump has moved into the White House for the second time.

President Trump’s second inauguration took place on Monday, January 20, weeks after his landslide win over Kamala Harris, who attended the ceremony with outgoing President Joe Biden.

The new Leader of the Free World, whose mother comes from Scotland and who owns two Scottish golf courses, made many promises to his supporters on the campaign trail.

And he’s started to deliver on day one, signing a slew of executive orders which indicate the direction he will be taking over the next four years.

Here are 15 of the main ones - and what they mean for America and the world.

1 . Exiting the World Health Organization This order will mean that the USA will leave the World Health Organization (WHO) in 12 months time. The USA is currently the biggest financial backer of the WHO, a specialised agency of the United Nations which is responsible for global public health. President Trump has previously accused the WHO of mismanging the global pandemic.

2 . Scrapping electric vehicle targets President Biden had previously signed an order committing to make half of all new vehicles sold in the USA electric by 2030. Despite Trump's billionaire right hand man Elon Trump owning electric car company Tesla, the new President has scrapped the pledge. He's also looking to pull back on a drive to minimise pollution caused by cars.

3 . An External Revenue Service? You've heard of the IRS, bit soon the ERS could be hitting the headlines. President Trump has ordered the government to assess the feasibility of creating an 'External Revenue Service"' to collect tariffs and duties he intends to levy on other countries the US trades with - possibly including the UK.