First Minister says he will use Donald Trump's Scottish links in tariff talks

The incoming president has threatened a blanket 20 per cent tariff on all imports into the US

The First Minister has suggested he will appeal to Donald Trump's Scottish links in a bid to avoid damaging trade tariffs.

John Swinney claimed he is willing to use his channels of communication with the incoming president to prevent blows to Scotland’s exports, insisting Mr Trump has “affinity and warmth” for Scotland.

Mr Swinney backed Kamala Harris to win the presidency, something which the Republican’s son Eric Trump criticised during a visit to Scotland.

The First Minister was asked about relations with the new US administration as he appeared on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show.

He insisted Mr Trump was “very warm and positive” on the call and spoke of his enthusiasm for Scotland, where he has family roots and owns two golf courses.

The First Minister said: “He talked warmly about his mum’s roots in Lewis.

“He talked about his pride in the business interests that he’s taking forward at Turnberry and at Balmedie – the golf courses.

“So he’s got an affinity and a warmth towards Scotland.

“And if that means that it helps us to avoid tariffs that might be damaging to legitimate and important, critical economic interests in Scotland, then don’t be surprised if this First Minister in Scotland uses that channel (to Mr Trump) to try to secure that outcome.”

During his campaign, Mr Trump repeatedly promised to impose a blanket 20 per cent tariff on all imports into the US, and a 60 per cent tax on imports from China.

Analysis suggested that if he followed through with the plans, it could cost the UK £22 billion.

Tariffs on whisky, a vital Scottish export, were not discussed as Mr Swinney said he did not want to go into that detail without knowing the President’s precise plans.

In the same interview, Mr Swinney also rejected claims made by former SNP first minister Nicola Sturgeon that independence is “off the radar now”, claiming his focus was on making it an “overwhelmingly popular concept in Scotland”.

He said: “No, I don’t think it is. I think what, if we talk in this interview about the economic circumstances that we face, I think it’s pretty clear that economic management in the UK and economic opportunity is deeply flawed and deeply weakened because of the folly of Brexit.

“Now the way to sort Brexit is for Scotland to become an independent country and re-join the European Union, that will open up economic opportunities for our country.

“It will, crucially, allow us to have our approach to migration which will actually be in our economic interests other than the folly that’s been pursued by the UK Government.”

The First Minister also expressed concerns at the “storm clouds” ahead, and admitted there was a lot of “uncertainty” about the future.

He said: “There are storm clouds ahead for us. The economic outlook for the United Kingdom is troubling, there's a lot of uncertainty in terms of international conflict in Ukraine and in the Middle East, and there is obviously the emergence of the Trump presidency and that will bring with it what it brings.

“So there is a lot of uncertainty but crucially what we must do is look carefully at all of that information, all of those situations and make the wisest judgements we can.”

Mr Swinney also explained his renewed passion for leading the country, and why he wants to remain as First Minister until at least 2031.

He said: “I came to the conclusion in 2023 that I'd done my bit and I should make way for others. Things have obviously got a bit difficult for my party and the government. I had the benefit of a restful year after I stood down, I’m now explaining this as my sabbatical year. I didn’t plan it like this, but that’s what it turned out to be.

It gave me a chance to rest and reflect on the issues that we face. When this situation suddenly emerged in 2024 and my party said to me, ‘we need you to come in and lead and stand for First Minister’, I wasn’t planning for it, but I’m relishing it, I’m loving being First Minister, and I’m loving serving the people of Scotland.”

Responding to his interview, Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie claimed it was “clearer than ever that John Swinney and the SNP have no real vision for Scotland’s future”.

She said: “From the state of public services to the ferry fiasco to the financial chaos the SNP has created, John Swinney is in denial about the scale of the challenges we face and out of ideas on how to fix them.

“Every single institution in Scotland has been left weaker by almost 18 years of SNP government, and John Swinney has been at the heart of this failing government throughout.

“The only way to deliver the change in direction Scotland so badly needs is by electing a Scottish Labour government in 2026.”

Shadow cabinet secretary for finance and local government Craig Hoy accused the First Minister of pushing “failed policies”.

He said: “Scots will respond to John Swinney’s bid to cling on to office with anger and dismay. The First Minister is peddling the same failed policies and continuing to push the SNP’s divisive independence agenda.

“His responses to questions about his dire budget showed that he still has no idea how to deliver growth or repair the damage his government has done to our public services. He’s promising a new start but offering nothing but the same high-tax agenda, wasteful spending and left-wing policies.

“The First Minister rightly criticised the Labour government’s tax on jobs, but the SNP has done immense damage to Scottish businesses by imposing endless red tape and failing to pass on rates relief. His suggestion that the UK government should follow his example and increase income tax speaks volumes about the SNP’s economic illiteracy.