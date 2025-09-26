The NHS app was initially due to be launched in 2023.

A new NHS app will be made available to everyone in Scotland from spring next year, the Scottish Government has announced.

Ministers said the move would “revolutionise how people manage and receive their healthcare” north of the Border.

However, the MyCare app, which was initially due to be launched in 2023, will not be fully rolled out until 2030.

It will have an initial launch in Lanarkshire in December, targeted at dermatology outpatients, before being rolled out nationwide from April 2026.

The Government said users will be provided with a secure digital identity, access to some personal information and the national service finder from NHS inform.

Following initial roll-out, MyCare will be expanded to hospital-based services, before including other areas of the health and social care system, including GP practices, pharmacy, social work and social care.

Documents suggest only secondary care services “in some areas” will be available on the app from 2026, before further services become available in 2027.

“This is expected to include digital appointments and communications,” the documents add.

An NHS app has been available to patients in England since 2019.

SNP Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “MyCare.scot is the single biggest digital innovation in Scotland’s health and social care system and will revolutionise how people manage and receive their healthcare.

“The introduction of this app will be a landmark moment for Scotland and aligns with the commitments this Government has made to bringing down waiting lists, and making care more personal and closer to home.

“Our initial launch in NHS Lanarkshire will help us ensure the MyCare app is robust, safe, secure, and meets peoples’ needs. I am delighted we will then see a population-wide rollout from April and we have today published a high-level summary rollout plan setting out our approach.