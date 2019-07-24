Theresa May in final appeal for a Brexit deal as she leaves Downing Street

Theresa May made one last appeal for Boris Johnson to deliver a Brexit deal as she left Downing Street for the final time, thanking the public for giving her the “chance to serve”.

Mrs May left for Buckingham Palace to give her resignation to the Queen after saying her successor’s priority must be a Brexit "that works for the whole United Kingdom".

Mr Johnson’s willingness to deliver a no-deal Brexit has widened divisions in the Conservative Party, with one of Mrs May's final acts in office being to receive the resignations of Philip Hammond, David Gauke and Rory Stewart from their Cabinet roles in protest at the incoming Prime Minister's Brexit stance.

Her effective deputy prime minister David Lidington also announced he was standing down from the Government.

Mrs May's farewell speech in Downing Street was interrupted by a cry of "stop Brexit" from a protester outside - in reply she joked "I think not".

But she made clear her desire for Mr Johnson to seek a deal with Brexit, having previously warned about the risks of a no-deal departure.

Flanked by husband Philip, she said: "I repeat my warm congratulations to Boris on winning the Conservative leadership election.

"I wish him and the Government he will lead every good fortune in the months and years ahead.

"Their successes will be our country's successes, and I hope that they will be many.

"Their achievements will build on the work of nearly a decade of Conservative or Conservative-led government.

"During that time our economy has been restored, our public services reformed, and our values defended on the world stage.

"Of course, much remains to be done - the immediate priority being to complete our exit from the European Union in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom.

"With success in that task can come a new beginning for our country - a national renewal that can move us beyond the current impasse into the bright future the British people deserve."

Mrs May added that she hoped “every young girl that has seen a woman Prime Minister knows that there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

She was applauded by Number 10 staff and aides gathered in Downing Street as she walked alongside Mr May to a waiting car that took them to Buckingham Palace.