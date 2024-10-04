The Steamie: Why we think new Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay had a good first week

Alistair Grant
By Alistair Grant

Political Editor

Comment
Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:05 GMT
The latest episode of The Scotsman’s politics podcast is available now

How did Russell Findlay do in his first week as Scottish Tory leader? And who looks set to win the never-ending leadership contest down south?

Listen to The Scotsman’s politics team discuss all this and more on the latest episode of The Steamie podcast.

The latest episode of The Steamie is available nowThe latest episode of The Steamie is available now
Alistair Grant, Rachel Amery and David Bol rate Mr Findlay’s performance at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday, where the consensus is he did pretty well.

Mr Findlay, a former journalist, chose direct, pithy language to take John Swinney to task over the Scottish Government’s beleaguered National Care Service plans. You can read our full analysis of his debut showing here.

Meanwhile, on the podcast Alexander Brown has all the latest from Westminster.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

