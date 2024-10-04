The latest episode of The Scotsman’s politics podcast is available now

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How did Russell Findlay do in his first week as Scottish Tory leader? And who looks set to win the never-ending leadership contest down south?

Listen to The Scotsman’s politics team discuss all this and more on the latest episode of The Steamie podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest episode of The Steamie is available now | National World

Alistair Grant, Rachel Amery and David Bol rate Mr Findlay’s performance at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday, where the consensus is he did pretty well.

Mr Findlay, a former journalist, chose direct, pithy language to take John Swinney to task over the Scottish Government’s beleaguered National Care Service plans. You can read our full analysis of his debut showing here.