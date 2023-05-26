All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

The Steamie: What is the impact of Police Scotland admitting it is 'institutionally racist'?

The latest episode of The Scotsman’s political podcast delves into a startling admission from Police Scotland’s chief constable.
By Dale Miller
Published 26th May 2023, 16:38 BST
 Comment

Police Scotland chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone made a watershed admission this week the organisation he has led for five years is “institutionally racist”.

But what does that mean for police officers, the wider force and for the political system it interacts with going forward?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the latest episode of weekly podcast The Steamie, The Scotsman’s political team debate the fallout from the historic statement around policing by Sir Iain.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/ShutterstockThe fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock
The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

The debate comes on the back of the police chief’s admission that his public admission the service was “institutionally racist and discriminatory” could have come sooner.

Sir Iain has come under fierce criticism for delivering the statement just weeks before he is due to depart Police Scotland’s leading role. He will finish up in the position of chief constable on August 10.

Read More
As Nicola Sturgeon overtakes Alex Salmond as Scotland's longest-serving First Mi...

Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett and political correspondent Rachel Amery also examine the merits of Scotland’s proposed 'tourist tax', and consider two very different polls for the SNP.

Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown also updates listeners on the latest from London as the Tories threaten to yet again tip into another civil war.

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Related topics:Police ScotlandScotlandSNP
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.