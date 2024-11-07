The Steamie: What does Donald Trump's election win mean for Scotland?
Donald Trump is returning to the White House after an extraordinary political comeback that has sent shockwaves around the world.
But what does his victory mean for Scotland? It might sound like a parochial question, but Mr Trump's election as the 47th president of the United States could have a big impact here and across the UK.
First Minister John Swinney has already warned it could hit Scottish jobs. He said proposed tariffs on whisky and other products posed a “very real” threat. But could there be opportunities for Scotland, too?
Join The Scotsman’s Alistair Grant, David Bol, Alexander Brown and Martyn McLaughlin as they discuss all this and more on the latest episode of The Steamie political podcast.
You can listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts now.
