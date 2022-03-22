The Steamie: Ukraine's humanitarian crisis, Boris Johnson's Brexit blunder, and Rishi Sunak and the cost-of-living crisis

That is the subject being debated by The Scotsman’s politics team, who are joined by world editor Jane Bradley for the latest episode of podcast The Steamie.

The team, led by deputy political editor Conor Matchett and politics correspondent Hannah Brown, also turn a critical eye to Boris Johnson, who came under fire over the weekend for comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion to people in Britain voting for Brexit.

In a speech, Mr Johnson said Britons, like Ukrainians, had the instinct "to choose freedom" and cited the 2016 vote to leave the EU as a "recent example".

The Scotsman’s political team also discuss the cost-of-living crisis and how Chancellor Rishi Sunak may approach the Spring Budget Statement on Wednesday, where he is expected to unveil measures to help people across the UK to cope with soaring price rises in food, petrol and energy supplies.

