Ukraine-Russia conflict: War in Europe discussed in latest episode of political podcast The Steamie

Newly-appointed world editor Jane Bradley joins political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett and politics correspondent Hannah Brown as they discuss the war in Europe.

The debate comes as Russian rockets and missiles strike at the Ukraine’s north-eastern city, Kharkiv, with an opera house, concert hall and government offices reported to have hit buildings in Freedom Square.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

The International Criminal Court is looking to launch its own investigation into allegations that war crimes may have occurred during Russia's invasion.

The Scotsman’s political team discuss the advance of Russian troops on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the implications of the invasion here in the UK and Scotland, where sanctions have been launched against Russian oligarchs and companies with investments in Britain.

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.