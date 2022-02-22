Abuse of former BBC Scotland editor Sarah Smith and Covid plan divergence feature on political podcast The Steamie

Political reporter Hannah Brown joins political podcast The Steamie for the first time this week as The Scotsman’s leading team debates the abuse handed out to Ms Smith and whether it should be accepted as part of the job – or whether a culture change in Scottish politics is required.

Brown is joined in the discussion by political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett, and Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

The team also discuss the divergence on Covid policy between Scotland and England, including on areas such as testing and self-isolation, as Nicola Sturgeon prepares to unveil the Scottish Government’s own 'Living with Covid’ plan on Tuesday afternoon

Has Boris Johnson’s announcement on ending all Covid restrictions in England, including free testing from April 1, driven another stake through the heart of devolution? And will Ms Sturgeon and the SNP use it as another opportunity to bang the drum for Scottish independence?

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.