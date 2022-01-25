The Scotsman’s political podcast The Steamie looks ahead to a dramatic week in Westminster

The team discuss the imminent publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry report into partygate, and what it could mean for the Prime Minister’s future.

Allegations of “blackmail” by Conservative Party whips are also discussed, alongside disturbing claims of Islamophobia.

Tory MP Nus Ghani has alleged she lost her job in government in part because of her Muslim faith.

Political editor Alistair Grant, Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown and political correspondent Jane Bradley also tackle Covid rules and the latest on Scottish independence.

Over the weekend, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the legislative timetable for a second independence referendum will be decided in the "coming weeks".

But what’s to stop the UK Government just saying No?

