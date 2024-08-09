The Steamie: Sir Keir Starmer, 'far right' riots and a lively Scottish Tory leadership contest
Sir Keir Starmer’s response to the recent riots and the Tory leadership contests north and south of the border are the focus of the latest episode of The Steamie, The Scotsman’s politics podcast.
The Prime Minister has reiterated his message that police should remain on “high alert” going into the weekend, despite the unrest that started last week appeared to have eased.
At his third emergency Cobra meeting since violence broke out, the Prime Minister is understood to have said policing in the right places and swift justice over the past week, including sentencing, have acted as a deterrent to disorder.
Join Alistair Grant, Rachel Amery, David Bol and Alexander Brown as they discuss the disorder in England and Northern Ireland, what role social media has played, and why Scotland has so far avoided similar scenes.
Meanwhile, the team discuss the six MSPs hoping to become the next Scottish Tory leader, and how the race is shaping up.
Alex – The Scotsman’s Westminster correspondent – fills us in on the latest down south.
