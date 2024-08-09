Riots across the UK have dominated the political discourse for the past fortnight – and prompted First Minister John Swinney to write to social media giants, including X, asking them to address racist and hateful material on their platforms

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer’s response to the recent riots and the Tory leadership contests north and south of the border are the focus of the latest episode of The Steamie, The Scotsman’s politics podcast.

The Prime Minister has reiterated his message that police should remain on “high alert” going into the weekend, despite the unrest that started last week appeared to have eased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At his third emergency Cobra meeting since violence broke out, the Prime Minister is understood to have said policing in the right places and swift justice over the past week, including sentencing, have acted as a deterrent to disorder.

Join Alistair Grant, Rachel Amery, David Bol and Alexander Brown as they discuss the disorder in England and Northern Ireland, what role social media has played, and why Scotland has so far avoided similar scenes.

Meanwhile, the team discuss the six MSPs hoping to become the next Scottish Tory leader, and how the race is shaping up.

Alex – The Scotsman’s Westminster correspondent – fills us in on the latest down south.

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.