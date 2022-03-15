The Steamie: Douglas Ross and his 'reverse ferret' over Boris Johnson's resignation leads political podcast

Mr Ross, the Moray MP, was mocked by opponents and labelled spineless last week after he withdrew his letter to the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee stating he had no confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.
Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett, Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown and politics correspondent Hannah Brown use the latest episode of podcast The Steamie to debate whether the decision ultimately makes life easier or harder for the Scottish Tories leader.
The Scotsman’s political team also discuss the cost-of-living crisis and the debate around whether oil and gas exploration should be expanded further to deal with spiralling energy and fuel prices amid the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
The decision to scrap both the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland to replace them with a new qualifications body and new education agency by summer 2024 is also covered in the latest episode.
You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Episodes of The Steamie go live every Tuesday morning.