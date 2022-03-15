The Steamie: Douglas Ross and his 'reverse ferret' over Boris Johnson's resignation leads political podcast

Will Douglas Ross’s decision to step away from his demand for Boris Johnson’s resignation prove ultimately telling for the Scottish Tory leader?

By Dale Miller
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:21 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Mr Ross, the Moray MP, was mocked by opponents and labelled spineless last week after he withdrew his letter to the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee stating he had no confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett, Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown and politics correspondent Hannah Brown use the latest episode of podcast The Steamie to debate whether the decision ultimately makes life easier or harder for the Scottish Tories leader.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Read More

Read More
The Scotsman’s political podcast The Steamie looks ahead to a dramatic week in W...
The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

The Scotsman’s political team also discuss the cost-of-living crisis and the debate around whether oil and gas exploration should be expanded further to deal with spiralling energy and fuel prices amid the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The decision to scrap both the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland to replace them with a new qualifications body and new education agency by summer 2024 is also covered in the latest episode.

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episodes of The Steamie go live every Tuesday morning.

Boris JohnsonScottish Qualifications AuthorityPrime Minister
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.