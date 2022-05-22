The Steamie: Could the ScotRail cuts crisis threaten high-profile jobs?

As the ScotRail cuts debacle rolls on, The Scotsman’s political team have debated what the ultimate political fallout could be.

By Dale Miller
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 3:42 pm

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth is facing her first major test on the transport brief – and is already coming under immense pressure to find a solution to the woes afflicting ScotRail since it came under national ownership on April 1.

ScotRail is having to cut almost a third of its services from Monday after workers refused to work on rest days, with the disruption forecast to cost the Scottish economy up to £80 million a week.

The Scotsman’s political team, led by political editor Alistair Grant, and featuring deputy political editor Conor Matchett, politics correspondent Hannah Brown and Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown, discuss the headaches surrounding ScotRail on the latest episode of podcast The Steamie.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

They also discuss whether Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar misled voters with his no-coalition claim in the lead-up to this month’s Scottish local elections, as well as debating the latest on abortion buffer zones and Partygate.

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

