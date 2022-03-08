Scottish Labour: Debate over whether the party can win back power in Scotland leads political podcast The Steamie

Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett, Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown and politics correspondent Hannah Brown debate any potential path for Scottish Labour back to a position of political strength north of the Border.

The debate comes in the wake of the weekend’s Scottish Labour conference, where party leader Anas Sarwar launched a charm offensive in a bid to woo disaffected SNP and Tory voters.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

In his first speech at conference, Mr Sarwar on Friday appealed to voters who have deserted his party over the past 15 years to return to kick Boris Johnson out of Downing Street.

The Scotsman’s political team also discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to deliver an historic address to MPs in the House of Commons via video link on Tuesday afternoon.

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.