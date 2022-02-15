Boris Johnson's Scotland visit and the joint SNP/Greens independence prospectus debated on political podcast The Steamie

That’s one of the questions debated on the latest episode of podcast The Steamie as The Scotsman’s politics team delves into the positioning of the UK and Scottish governments, with both Holyrood and Wesminster in recess this week.

Political editor Alistair Grant, political correspondent Conor Matchett, and Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown look in detail at Mr Johnson’s visit, in which he was quizzed by broadcasters on pensions, 'partygate’ and the situation in Ukraine – but failed to front up to be questioned by the Scottish print media.

The fourth episode of The Steamie for 2022 is now live. Picture: JPI Media/Shutterstock

The team also discusses the coming joint SNP/Green independence prospectus, which is set to be put to voters next year.

With the two parties already disagreeing on the ‘green freeports’ plans, can they reach a mutual position on thorny issues such as the currency that would be used in an independent Scotland – or what economic drivers are necessary to support the nation going it alone?

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.