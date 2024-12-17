Former first minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed he is standing down as a MSP

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister John Swinney has praised his predecessor Humza Yousaf as a “pioneer” after he announced his intention to step back from frontline politics.

Mr Yousaf declared the “time is right for me to move on” and that he would not stand in the 2026 Holyrood election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was “the right time for me and my family” to leave Holyrood and go on to “make a good contribution on the global stage”.

Former first minister Humza Yousaf | PA

Speaking to Zeteo News in an interview aired on Tuesday, Mr Yousaf said: “Come 2026 I will have been an elected member for 15 years.

“The time is right for me to step down, step away from frontline politics, and make way for the next generation of members, and use my experience of being a government minister.

“I have a lot to contribute from the things I have learned about what to do and what not to do, and can use that experience to make a good contribution on the global stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glasgow Pollock MSP set out his plans in a separate letter written to Mr Swinney that he published on X. In the letter, Mr Yousaf said he hoped his time as first minister would inspire young people to get involved in public life regardless of their background.

The former SNP leader said he would now spend more time with his family and work on bringing global peace, adding: “I would love to contribute to conflict resolution across the world and peace-making.

“There is far too much conflict and it is getting worse. I also want to tackle far-right populism in the UK and the west.

“There is still time between now and 2026, but that won’t stop me from speaking out on issues at home and abroad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swinney said: “I am sorry to see Humza Yousaf stepping down from the Scottish Parliament.

“He has been a pioneer in Scottish politics. I value all he has contributed to the Scottish Government and the SNP and look forward to his continued involvement.

“I wish Humza, [his wife] Nadia and their family much peace together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his interview, Mr Yousaf revealed his biggest regret was not winning the 2014 independence referendum. He said he “of course” had to take responsibility for the SNP’s poor results in the general election.

Mr Yousaf also spoke about the “years of abuse, trolling and threats” he had received, including rape threats against his wife Councillor Nadia El-Nakla, and death threats against his children.

Humza Yousaf and his wife Councillor Nadia El-Nakla with daughter Maya and stepdaughter Amal entering Bute House after he came First Minister. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mr Yousaf admitted he has become “desensitised” to the abuse he and his family receive.

The Glasgow Pollock MSP was forced to resign earlier this year after scrapping the Bute House Agreement, the official power-sharing deal between the SNP and the Scottish Greens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the move leading to his downfall as first minister, Mr Yousaf maintains it was the right decision to “sacrifice” his leadership as his successor Mr Swinney now does not have to negotiate and compromise on issues with the Greens.

However, Mr Yousaf said he would not apologise for standing up for trans people and other minority communities.

He had been criticised by some for his decision to challenge the UK government blocking gender reform legislation in Scotland in the courts.

But Mr Yousaf said: “If people didn’t stand up for minorities, my life in this country would be far more difficult. So I believe in minority rights and I don’t apologise for a minute for backing minorities, including trans people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it comes to identity politics, we need to remove the toxicity from this debate, which is something we need to collectively work as a party around.”

He added: “We have to be able to have conversations about advancing rights and equalities without it becoming a culture war issue, which is the worry with the rise of far-right populism.”

Mr Yousaf also reiterated his claim that X owner Elon Musk was “one of the most dangerous men on the planet”, saying the events since last month’s US presidential election had confirmed this and warning against the American’s influence in any upcoming UK elections.

Humza Yousaf branded Elon Musk one of the most dangerous men on the planet. | Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

During his interview, Mr Yousaf also accused the Labour Party of being "complicit" in the deaths of tens of thousands of people in Gaza as he reflected on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Yousaf’s in-laws were trapped in Gaza when the fighting broke out on October 7 last year, and ever since he has been one of the most vocal voices in calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

“We had to get [my mother-in-law’s] blessing for me to be as vocal and as forceful as I was going to be on the atrocious terror attack, knowing that if I did there could be devastating consequences for them,” he said.

“She gave her support and then days later I called for a ceasefire. I was the first leader of a European government to call for it, when other European governments were going out of their way to not use the word ‘ceasefire’.”

Mr Yousaf said he still had family in Gaza and waits for “daily phone calls to see if they have survived the night”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he thinks the UK government and the Labour Party are complicit in the war in Gaza, he said: “Yes, how can they not be?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. | Peter Byrne/Press Association

“The Israeli government has killed at least 45,000 people and I suspect that number is higher.

“Almost 70 per cent of those killed are women and children. They are bombing schools, hospitals and refugee camps, 96 per cent of Gaza’s water is undrinkable, and the person who leads this government has an ICC [International Criminal Court] arrest warrant out for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“I am astonished that this government is sending weapons, arms, components for F-35 jets, so there is no doubt in my mind they are complicit. And I hope and pray that I see the day when all those who are complicit are held accountable for these crimes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Yousaf has been the MSP for Glasgow Pollock since 2007 and has held numerous government positions, including the portfolios of health, justice and transport.

He won the SNP leadership election in 2023 and went on to become the first Muslim leader in the western world and the first person of colour to occupy Bute House.