Deadline day for UK Conservative leader race: Who is standing to replace Rishi Sunak?

The candidates hoping to replace Rishi Sunak as UK Conservative leader | National World

As the deadline for nomination looms, we take a look at all the candidates for UK Conservative leader

Those vying to replace Rishi Sunak as UK Conservative leader only have a few hours left to declare themselves.

In what is shaping up to be a crowded contest, the deadline for nominations is 2.30pm on Monday 29 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each candidate needs the backing of at least 10 MPs - however, it will be November until his successor is crowned.

The list of candidates will be reduced down to four in early September ahead of the party conference at the end of the month.

It will then be whittled down to just two, with the ballot closing at 5pm on October 31 - the winner will then be announced on November 2.

So who is standing in this election to become the leader of the official opposition in the House of Commons?

James Cleverly

James Cleverly has announced his candidacy to succeed Rishi Sunak as the Conservative Party leader | Getty

James Cleverly was the first to announce their intention to run in this race.

He has held numerous top jobs in government over recent years, including home secretary, foreign secretary and education secretary.

Mr Cleverley has also been Europe and North America minister, and Middle East, North Africa and North America minister in the Foreign Office, minister without portfolio, and Brexit parliamentary under-secretary.

He was first elected as the MP for Braintree in 2015.

Outside of politics he served in the Territorial Army and worked in magazine and digital publishing.

The bookies have him on as 5/1 to win the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat. Image: James Mitchinson/Press Association.

Tom Tugendhat’s previous jobs in politics include security minister and chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Westminster.

He has a lot of experience of working in the Middle East - before entering politics he served in Iraq and Afghanistan, worked in the Foreign Office in Afghanistan, and was an adviser to the chief of defence staff in the British Army.

Mr Tugendhat also worked as a journalist in Beirut, learned to speak Arabic in Yemen, and has a degree in Islamic studies from Cambridge.

He has been the MP for Tonbridge and Malling since 2015, and the bookies’ odds for him are 7/2.

Mel Stride

Mel Stride.

Mel Stride is the former work and pensions secretary, but has held a number of other government positions.

These include lord president of the council, leader of the House of Commons, financial secretary to the Treasury and paymaster general, parliamentary under-secretary for education, assistant government whip, and government whip.

He was educated at Oxford and has been the MP for Central Devon since 2010.

The bookies’ odds for Mr Stride are not so favourable, at 20/1.

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick. Image: Press Association.

Robert Jenrick is the former immigration minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s held a number of other government positions since being elected as the MP for Newark in 2014, including housing secretary, health minister and Treasury exchequer secretary.

Prior to going into politics, he studied at Cambridge and was a corporate lawyer in London and Moscow.

The bookies’ odds for Mr Jenrick are 5/2.

Dame Priti Patel

Dame Priti Patel. Image: Carl Court/Getty Images. | Getty Images

Priti Patel is the former home secretary, having also been international development secretary, employment minister and Treasury exchequer secretary.

Her parents are Gujarati Indians who fled to the UK from Uganda, and Ms Patel became the first ever UK Indian diaspora champion.

She received a knighthood in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours and has been the MP for Witham since 2010.

The bookies’ odds for her are 8/1.

Any others?

There are two more names to keep an eye out for - Suella Braverman and bookies’ favourite Kemi Badenoch, who are both expected to announce their candidacy before the deadline.

Kemi Badenoch’s odds are 7/4 despite not yet officially announcing she is running.

Kemi Badenoch is widely expected to run for leader.

She has been the MP for North West Essex since 2017, is the former business secretary, international trade secretary and women and equalities secretary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also the former vice-chair of the Conservative Party and prior to becoming an MP was a member of the London Assembly.

Suella Braverman has been the MP for Fareham since 2015 and is the former home secretary and attorney general.

Before becoming a politician she studied at Cambridge and the Sorbonne and qualified as an attorney in New York, specialising in public law.