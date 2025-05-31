Police probe hate crime as Pride flags removed ahead of island parade
Police are investigating a hate crime on the Isle of Arran after Pride flags were removed ahead of a parade today (Saturday).
The flags were taken down from Main Street, Brodick, between 2am and 7am this morning.
According to social media posts, the flags were later found dumped on the beach.
Sgt Clare Neilson, from Arran Police Office, urged anyone with information about the removal of the flags to come forward.
She added: "We are taking this very seriously and are following positive lines of inquiry."
The Arran Pride parade on Saturday went ahead as planned.
Comments
