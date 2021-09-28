The Labour Party’s Annual Conference is taking place this week in Brighton, giving Labour party members the opportunity to connect with one another and decide on upcoming policies.

However, this year’s conference seems to have exposed more division than unity so far.

Here’s how discussions around the National Minimum Wage have affected the Labour party during the 2021 Annual Conference.

What is the current National Minimum Wage?

It is compulsory for employers to pay the National Minimum Wage, but it can vary depending on the age of the employee.

Everyone over school leaving age should earn the minimum wage and those aged 23 and over get paid the National Living Wage.

The current hourly rate for the National Minimum Wage is £4.30 for apprentices, £4.62 for those aged under 18, and £6.56 for those aged between 18 and 20.

This rises to £8.36 for workers aged between 21 and 22, and £8.91 for people aged 23 and over.

Apprentices are entitled to the apprentice rate if they are aged under 19 or if they are older than 19 and in the first year of their apprenticeship.

They should receive the National Minimum Wage if the apprentice is both 19 and over and has completed the first year of their apprenticeship.

What is the minimum wage in Scotland?

The minimum wage is set by the UK government, making it uniform across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

So the Scottish minimum wage is set at the same rates as the rest of the UK.

Is the minimum wage going up in 2021?

The National Minimum Wage was last raised on April 1, 2021 and is not due to increase again this year.

This was also the first year that the National Living Wage was extended to 23 and 24-year-olds – before it was for those aged 25 and over.

Each year on April 1, the National Minimum Wage is adjusted by the UK government.

Who has resigned from the Labour Party today?

In the midst of Labour’s 2021 party conference in Brighton, shadow cabinet member Andy McDonald became the latest Labour Party resignation,

Mr McDonald published his resignation letter in protest at being asked to “argue against a National Minimum Wage of £15 an hour” by Sir Keir Starmer’s office.

In the letter, Mr McDonald wrote that the Labour Party is "more divided than ever" under Sir Keir.

He was one of just a few shadow cabinet members to survive Sir Keir’s reshuffle and had been serving as shadow secretary for employment rights and protections.

What was the response from Labour Party members?

Sir Keir responded to the Labour Party resignation by thanking Mr McDonald for his service, but said that he was focused on winning the next general election.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy stated that “it's a shame. I'm sure he'll focus on working for the party from the back benches".