Today’s statement comes as the first written invitations for 12 to 15-year-old’s to receive their coronavirus vaccines went out this week.

It is also ahead of the introduction of vaccine passports which is scheduled to come into force later this week.

As always Ms Sturgeon will emphasise the importance of following basic guidelines such as wearing face masks and washing your hands in an attempt to curve the rising case numbers.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s update.

What are the latest case numbers?

The latest Scottish Government figures, published on Monday recorded 2,069 cases of coronavirus and one more death.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to update MSPs on the Covid-19 situation in Scotland on Tuesday.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 8,535.

The daily test positivity rate is 9.5%, up from 8.9% the previous day.

A total of 1,023 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 19, with 76 patients in intensive care, down two.

So far, 4,181,617 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,829,881 have received their second dose.

What will the First Minister say?

Nicola Sturgeon will announce the latest coronavirus figures and give a general update on whether the numbers are continuing to drop.

She will discuss the introduction of Covid-19 vaccination certificates ahead of their introduction on October 1, as well as the roll out of the vaccine to 12 to 15-year-old’s which is now underway in Scotland.

It is also likely that she will address concerns with the Test and Protect system which has come under fire recently following a report which did not include “failed” contact tracing attempts – where the Test and Protect team were not able to reach positive cases by phone.

What time is the announcement?

The latest Covid-19 briefing is expected to take place after 2pm, following topical questions and before debating resumes on a call to cut universal credit.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV.

