The home of 'super' £100m quantum technology hubs in Scotland revealed

Peter Kyle launched the hubs at the University of Glasgow

Glasgow and Edinburgh will become the homes for new quantum technology hubs as the UK government’s science minister promised Scotland would be at the forefront of “innovation”.

Funds will go towards five new hubs to develop quantum technology in areas like medical scanners, secure communication networks and next-generation positioning systems in £100 million of investment by the Labour government. One of these will be based in Glasgow and another in Edinburgh, with others to be created in Birmingham, Oxford and London.

Speaking during a visit to the University of Glasgow on Thursday, Science Secretary Peter Kyle stressed the importance of having two hubs based in Scotland.

He told The Scotsman: “When I describe the potential that we offer as a Westminster government to the regions and nations, we want to be an active partner. Most of the areas covered are not devolved, but that isn’t something we seek to impose on anyone. It shows our great potential to be a partner.

“I hope that there are dual symbols of me being here just two weeks into this new government, but also being here and announcing £100m of funding that will go right across the UK and put Scotland at the forefront of this. I hope that sends a signal that this Labour government in Westminster is fully onside with being the partner Scotland needs.

“You will find in me, I will be a partner to the Scottish Government, whoever is in office, to help explore Scotland's extraordinary innovations. Too often people see government as something that holds them back. We are a government that is on their side and seeks to be a new partner on the block."

The University of Glasgow hub will aim to develop quantum technologies for resilient position, navigation and timing systems in national security and critical national infrastructure. This technology can offer enhanced accuracy and reliability in sectors including aerospace, autonomous vehicles, finance, maritime and agriculture.

The hub will also develop smaller, lighter devices that use quantum technology. These devices could be used in transportation systems like roads, railways and underground networks by replacing GPS and improving systems that help vehicles find their way.

The facilities will be centres for advancements in areas like quantum-enhanced blood tests, faster MRI scanners, and new surgical interventions and treatments. This could mean faster detection of diseases like cancer, allowing for earlier medical interventions and potentially saving lives.

The hubs will also explore technologies crucial to national security. This could see aircraft operating with improved positioning systems that are resistant to GPS jamming, or submarines able to operate for extended periods without relying on satellites.

Mr Kyle said: "We want to see a future where cutting-edge science improves everyday lives. That is the vision behind our investment in these new quantum technology hubs, by supporting the deployment of technology that will mean faster diagnoses for diseases, critical infrastructure safe from hostile threats and cleaner energy for us all.