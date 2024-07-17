A stark inspection report has highlighted “significant challenges” in teachers designing curriculum – pointing to staffing issues and lack of access to some subjects.

A damning report into Scotland’s curriculum has warned SNP ministers’ cut to teacher numbers and school budgets is creating “significant challenges” for closing the attainment gap.

HM Inspectors of Education published an “evaluation of curriculum design in Scotland” on the day John Swinney was sworn in as First Minister and announced his new Cabinet.

The document warns Scotland’s young people are being denied access to key subjects, including business, mathematics and technology, because of a lack of teachers.

The stark report said “there are significant challenges for senior leaders and staff in designing and developing the curriculum”, adding that “barriers exist in relation to recruiting and retaining staff, access to digital technology and balancing time for collaborative professional learning”.

The challenges in developing the curriculum cited by staff include the “recruitment and retention of staff, budget constraints and lack of specialism in particular subjects”.

The report added: “Recruiting qualified staff is particularly challenging in business, drama, Gaelic language, home economics, mathematics and the technologies.”

The latest data shows SNP ministers have failed to close the attainment gap in most of the key metrics in the national improvement framework (NIF), particularly in reading, writing and attendance.

The report said: “Overall, whilst staff in schools and settings respond well to individual needs as they arise, it is not always clear how the curriculum has been designed to close poverty-related attainment gaps.

“There is scope for closer consideration of how the curriculum is designed to raise the attainment of all children, whilst closing gaps in attainment for identified learners, including those impacted by poverty.”

The SNP Government pledged to recruit 3,500 more teachers by 2026. But in May it published a report that recommended abandoning the policy. Teacher numbers have already fallen in recent years and are set to fall further, with Glasgow City Council announcing future cuts.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary, said: “We are only a few weeks away from the new school year and the SNP Government is still moving at a snail’s pace when it comes to reform, recruitment and closing the attainment gap.

“Year after year parents and pupils have been promised that the attainment gap would close. Instead, things are getting worse. It is disgraceful that the SNP has let down children, parents and staff so badly.

“The SNP must finally realise that rhetoric and rebranding will not cut it, and take action to repair the damage they have inflicted on Scotland’s schools.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scottish education continues to perform well – attainment is at a record high in primary schools, the Scottish Government invests more per head than any other part of the UK, Scotland has the lowest pupil-teacher ratio in the UK and record numbers of students from deprived areas are entering university.

