'The greatest loss': Sarah Brown on heart-breaking death of baby daughter with husband Gordon Brown

Sarah Brown has opened up on the death of her baby daughter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Brown has said the death of her baby daughter, who was born prematurely, was “the greatest loss”, but inspired her to search for answers.

Jennifer died in January 2002, ten days after she was born at 33 weeks, seven weeks premature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former prime minister Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah walk through Downing Street in 2018 | PA

Mrs Brown and her husband, former prime minister Gordon Brown, set up the Jennifer Brown Research Laboratory in 2004.

The laboratory, at the University of Edinburgh, is working to improve understanding of what causes early labour and how to develop treatments to prevent it.

Mrs Brown told BBC Scotland: “For Gordon and I, losing Jennifer was the greatest loss and it’s one that stays with us. That doesn’t change.”

Sarah Brown. Picture: Scott Louden | Johnston Press License

She added: “What I realised was that there was more we needed to understand, that I didn’t have answers for what had happened and so many other families didn’t either.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The laboratory has been drawing on data from the Edinburgh Birth Cohort research programme which was launched at the facility in 2015.

The study is tracking the development of 400 people as they grow into adulthood and aims to provide insights into the long-term effects of early labour on the developing brain.

Mrs Brown, chairwoman of the Theirworld children’s charity which she founded in 2002, said the study has shown the “stark realities” of the impact of poverty, which researchers have found has an impact on brain development.

She hopes the research will help other families in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Brown told the broadcaster: “I would go back to the beginning and have it all change and not end the way it did for me, but I know that what it’s done has opened up other horizons.