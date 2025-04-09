3 . William Ewart Gladstone

William Ewart Gladstone was born in December 1809 in Liverpool to Scottish parents, and was the MP for Midlothian from 1880 to 1885. He was a Liberal Prime Minister no less than four times, more than any other Prime Minister, from 1868 to 1874, 1880 to 1885, 1886, and 1892 to 1894. Mr Gladstone was junior lord of the Treasury, under-secretary of the Colonial Office and chancellor of the exchequer. For two years he combined the offices of Prime Minister and chancellor, passed the Representation of the People Act 1884 which increased the number of men eligible to vote, and attempted to introduce home rule in Ireland. As an MP he spoke out against the abolition of slavery as his family had slaves on their West Indian Plantation, and worked to “rescue and rehabilitate” London’s prostitutes. He died in May 1898 at Hawarden Castle in Flintshire, and is buried in Westminster Abbey. | Crown copyright