The ex-Labour health minister and former high-ranking Edinburgh CEO joining the Scotland Office

Three new senior Scottish figures are becoming advising ministers

A former Scottish health minister and a former adviser to Alistair Darling when he was chancellor have joined the Scotland Office team.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said it was “great news” that Susan Deacon and Catherine MacLeod, together with former Edinburgh City Council chief executive Andrew Kerr, would be advising ministers.

Susan Deacon

He said the three would “bring a wealth of skills and experience” after they were recruited to the joint management board of the Scotland Office and the Office of the Advocate General, with Ms Deacon, who was health minister under first Donald Dewar and then under Henry McLeish, being appointed as lead non-executive director.

Since leaving Holyrood in 2007 she has held a number of positions, serving as the first female chair of the Institute of Directors in Scotland. Ms Deacon is chair of Lothian Buses Ltd and formerly chaired the Scottish Police Authority.

Meanwhile, Ms MacLeod, a former political journalist who was special adviser to the late Lord Darling when he was chancellor, becomes a non-executive director, as does Mr Kerr.

While these non-executive directors do not have decision-making powers, the role will see them advise ministers and officials on the implications of policy proposals, as well as providing “support, guidance and challenge” on strategic direction for the Scotland Office.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray is a straight-talker (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images

Mr Murray said: “This is great news for the Scotland Office and the Office of the Advocate General. I am delighted to welcome Susan, Catherine and Andrew to the team. These distinguished individuals bring a wealth of skills and experience. They join our current non-executive directors who will continue to offer invaluable insight, advice and challenge.

“They will all be instrumental in helping us deliver on my four key priorities – economic growth, delivering clean energy, tackling poverty, and rolling out Brand Scotland.”