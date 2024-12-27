The 7 euro fee to visit Europe - new Brexit travel rules explained

What do you need to know about the new Brexit travel rules coming into force in 2025?

Scots jetting off to Europe in 2025 are set to be hit with new Brexit fees and forms.

New Brexit barriers are set to come into force next year, including a €7 fee for holidaymakers travelling to some of Europe's most popular destinations such as Spain, France, Greece and Italy.

This includes the new EU entry/exit scheme and the European travel information and authorisation system, and will affect British passport holders regardless of whether they are travelling for leisure or business.

So what do holidaymakers need to know before booking their next trip?

New Brexit rules are due to come into force in 2025. | Oli Scarff/Getty Images

What is the EU entry/exit scheme?

Known as the EES, this scheme is expected to be introduced in the first six months of 2025.

This is an electronic system which will replace the physical stamping of passports when going through passport control.

It will register all entries and exits, as well as movements every time you cross a border into or out of the EU or Schengen area.

Travellers will need their photograph taken and their fingerprints read, although children under the age of 12 will be exempt from giving a fingerprint.

What is the European travel information and authorisation system?

Known as ETIAS, this system requires all UK citizens, including children, to complete an online application, provide personal details and answer security questions.

They will also need to pay a €7 fee - those under 18 or over 70 are exempt from paying this fee.

Passport holders from 60 nations worldwide, including the UK, will be affected by the scheme - although EU and Schengen citizens will be exempt, even if they live in the UK.

The authorisation is then linked to the traveller’s passport and valid for three years, or until the passport expires.

The new rules will affect all British passport holders travelling for leisure or business. | AdobeStock

The maximum permitted length of stay in any of the 30 countries in this scheme is 90 days within a 180 day period.

Those without an ETIAS will not be able to enter the 30 countries involved in this scheme.

This system is expected to go live in the second half of 2025.

Which countries are affected?

The majority of EU and Schengen countries will be covered by these rule changes.

This includes: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

The countries affected by the changes. | Orbit PR

David Clarke, chair of the European Movement in Scotland, says the new rules and procedures show how badly misled voters were about leaving the EU.

He said: “People like Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage said there would be no downsides to leaving the EU.

“What we got was a smaller economy, less trade, less choice, dearer food and clothing and more complex and more expensive travel.

“Brexit is a national tragedy, but it can be reversed.