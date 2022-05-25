As the report on ‘partygate’ has now been published in full, Sue Gray wrote in the document that “the question of names...has not been easy”, with regard to who she has named. However, she states that she has broadly stuck to the “well

established convention that the names of senior civil servants are not routinely withheld in Government disclosures”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Gray writes that she decided to name “only...the most high-ranking individuals who knew about and/or attended an event, as well as those senior civil servants or special advisers who were significant to the organisation of such gatherings”.

With that in mind, here's who Ms Gray named in her report about the ‘partygate’ pandemic events at Downing Street and other government buildings.

Who is named in the Sue Gray report?

Here is a list of who was named in the report in full:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for his first Prime Minister's Questions since the Sue Gray Report into "Partygate" has been made public. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson

- Martin Reynolds, Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister

- Dominic Cummings, Senior Adviser

- Priti Patel, Secretary of State

- Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

- Carrie Johnson

- Lee Cain, the No 10 Director of Communications

- Helen MacNamara, Deputy Cabinet Secretary

- Sir Mark Sedwill, Cabinet Secretary

- Cleo Watson, a No 10 special adviser

- Simon Case, the No 10 Permanent Secretary for Covid and the Pandemic Response

- Kate Josephs, a Director General in the Covid Task force

- James Bowler, Second Permanent Secretary

- Simon Ridley, another Director General in the Covid task force

- Jack Doyle, a senior special adviser in the Press Office

- Stuart Glassborow, the Prime Minister¶s Deputy Principal Private Secretary

- James Slack, Director of Communications