Following the allegations that 16 parties were held at Downing Street and in government offices during lockdown, an inquiry is being led into what exactly went on and who it involved.

The social gatherings were reported to be particularly common between autumn 2020 and spring 2020 when government staff were “fatigued” with tough Covid restrictions that banned socialising.

Here’s all you need to know about Sue Gray, her report, and when to expect it to be published.

Sue Gray, a civil servant who is a permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, is expected to publish a report this week following her investigation into parties held at Downing Street that may have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

How to read the Sue Gray report

A version of the Sue Gray report was published in the afternoon of January 31st, 2022 on the UK Government website.

You can read it by clicking here, or via the Policy Paper section on gov.uk, found on this page.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to address the allegations before speaking to MPs about the situation in Ukraine in the House of Commons in London on January 25, 2022. Photo: JESSICA TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images.

The report is 12 pages long and can be downloaded as a PDF.

The document outlines the methodology of Ms Gray’s investigation, and a series of statements summarising the general findings of her work.

"Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify,” reads the first line of the findings.

"At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time,” the report continues.

“At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public. There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”

Who is Sue Gray?

Having been named by in a BBC report as "the most powerful person you've never heard of", Sue Gray is the senior civil servant who has been put in charge of the inquiry.

Ms Gray currently holds the position of second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

She will publish her findings in a report, although Downing Street has been considering which elements of her work will be made public, considering a police investigation is also underway.

Ms Gray investigated the senior government minister Damian Green in 2017, with her findings triggering his resignation after she found he had broken ministerial code.

It was this experience in previous high-profile investigations that singled her out for this task.

What is the Sue Gray report?

According to a statement from the Cabinet Office, the main goal of Sue Gray's report is to "establish swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose, with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time".

The inquiry was established to investigate events that took place over the last 18 months, particularly alleged gatherings at Downing Street on November 27th and December 18th 2020, one at the Department for Education on December 10th, and two leaving parties at Downing Street on April 16th 2021.

Since the beginning of the inquiry, it has also been confirmed that “credible allegations relating to other gatherings” could also be investigated.

Ms Gray's team were able to examine "all relevant records" and "speak to members of staff" as witnesses, including access to emails, employees' schedules, calendar invites, and texts.

What does the Sue Gray report mean?

The decision on any disciplinary action against civil servants will not be the responsibility of Sue Gray, but would rather be under the jurisdiction of Simon Case, the cabinet secretary.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson would rule on any action against political staff.

If the report reveals that the Prime Minister broke ministerial code by attending the alleged gatherings, it’s believed this would almost certainly lead to his resignation or spark a vote of no confidence.

Sue Gray has submitted a version of her report to the Prime Minister but it has not yet been made public.

The report has been released on the UK Government website via the Cabinet Office.